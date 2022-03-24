Membrion Appoints Sivan Zamir to Board of Advisors

SEATTLE, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceramic desalination membrane startup, Membrion recently announced the addition of water startup veteran Sivan Zamir to its Board of Advisors.



Zamir is an agile leader with a strong background in water, construction, and bringing new technologies to industrial markets. She serves as Vice President of Xylem Innovation Labs, Xylem's global team creating partnerships with technology companies, startups, universities, venture capital firms, and non-profits – with the mission of solving critical water and infrastructure challenges. Xylem, a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Washington, DC, is one of the world's largest water technology and services companies with over 17,000 employees and presence in 150+ countries.

"Sivan was a natural choice for Membrion's Board of Advisors. She brings a deep knowledge base and a global perspective that will be an important part of bringing Membrion's technology to the broader membrane market, particularly in municipal and industrial sectors," said Greg Newbloom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Membrion. "She has a strong track record in building and growing technology innovations in water and other industrial markets."

A licensed civil engineer, Zamir has spent her career in the field managing large commercial construction projects and starting up two technology companies. Zamir also serves on the Research Advisory Council of the National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI). NAWI is a 5-year, $110M research program in early-stage desalination research that is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy in partnership with the California Department of Water Resources, the California State Water Resources Control Board, and numerous industry and academic partners. Zamir earned her Master of Science in Construction Engineering and Management from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of California Berkeley.

"I'm particularly bullish on Membrion's approach to EDR membranes because the membrane industry is advancing along three fronts – new materials, monitoring techniques, and optimized processes. Membrion hits on all of those notes and has significant implications on the ability to increase recovery and decrease the volume and disposal costs, especially of hard-to-treat and inland water sources," Zamir said. "Add in the efficiency of Membrion's ceramic membranes, a stellar team led by Greg, and you've got a winning combination."

About Membrion

Created to help industrial facilities recycle more of their water, Membrion manufactures ceramic desalination membranes that can recover of up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion's flexible, ceramic ion exchange membranes yield endless possibilities for water recovery, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible temperatures, pH ranges, and challenging trace chemicals. The membranes that Membrion creates are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, can withstand high temperatures, and are economical. Membrion's team of leading scientists and researchers are creating a new standard for recovering wastewater in the industrial world. Industries that benefit from Membrion products include microelectronics, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, and more. For more information about Membrion, visit membrion.com.

