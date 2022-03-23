Smart Manufacturing Market to Reach USD 658.41 Billion by 2029; Honeywell International, Inc. Launches Smart Flexible Depalletizer to Augment Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart manufacturing market size was USD 249.56 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 277.81 billion in 2022 to USD 658.41 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.1% during the 2022-2029 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Smart Manufacturing Market Share, 2022-2029."

Developing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, big data, and Machine Learning (ML) is predicted to refine smart manufacturing competencies.

COVID-19 Impact

Augmented Investment by Government to Fast-track Implementation of Smart Manufacturing amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is influencing the global economy in each industry. The virus has created grave spaces between manufacturing and supply chain units. In order to overcome the pandemic, establishments are rebuilding their business continuity models, spending in progressive manufacturing and supply chain models, and discovering automation prospects to decrease the influence of the COVID-19 virus on manufacturing units in the impending years.

Report Coverage

We have offered a rounded review of the smart manufacturing market along with ongoing trends and upcoming anticipations to inaugurate proximate investment gains in this report. Moreover, an extensive review of any future opportunities, apprehensions, competitors, or navigating aspects is also stated in the report. A methodical detailed regional review is presented. The COVID-19 effects have been added to the report to aid stakeholders and business professionals to comprehend the jeopardies better. The prime players in the market are acknowledged, and their tactics to augment the market growth are mentioned in the report.

Segmentation

Solution Sub-segment to Dominate Component Category Backed by Industrial 3D Growth

Based on the component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. The solution is expected to gain a major market share during the forecast period. Owing to the growth of industrial 3D printing which is attributed to increasing demand for IoT for advanced automation process in the manufacturing industry.

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into the cloud and on-premises.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into discrete industry and process industry. The discrete industry is subdivided further into automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, medical devices, semiconductor and electronics/high-tech, and others (Aerospace and Defense, and so on).

The Smart Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Driving Factors

Development in 5G Technologies and Investment in New Network Infrastructure to Support Growth

The advent of the 5G era is anticipated to alter the present Internet of Things (IoT)-based utilizations leveraged in smart manufacturing. 5G has the latent to make a groundbreaking impression on the future IoT ecosystems designs, particularly in the areas of scalability, expectancy, dependability, safety, and the level of individual administration on connectivity factors. As the IoT usage zones are widening, more progressive usage cases necessitating augmented network competencies are also developing. Examples of such abilities involve backing for incorporated sensors, more precise device installation, and device movement at great speed.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Second Position Due to Surging Spending on Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

North America held the second-largest smart manufacturing market share. The growth of this region is accredited to the increasing spending on progressive manufacturing technologies in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Technical progressions, obtainability of replacement of printing material, and declined equipment costs have further driven the implementation of the smart manufacturing concept.

Europe is predicted to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, owing to the spread of the internet of things (IoT) in nations such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and others that balance the smart manufacturing market growth across the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a prompt pace during the forecast period owing to the encouraging ecosystem across nations such as Japan, India, Australia; SMEs are anticipated to fuel the usage of smart manufacturing solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Introduce Novel Technologies to Spur Market Growth

The pivotal players functioning in the market embrace numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as leading companies. One such prime strategy is procuring companies to spur the brand value among users. Another vital approach is frequently presenting the users with technologically advanced products introduced with an expansive review of the market and its users.

Industry Development

September 2021: Honeywell International, Inc. unveiled robotic technology, ‘Smart Flexible Depalletizer,' to reduce labor-centered work. This technology is rising warehouse efficiency and declining labor damages.

Companies Covered in the Smart Manufacturing Market Report

HP Development Company, L.P. (California, U.S.)

ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

General Electric (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Schneider Electric (France, Europe)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Smart Manufacturing Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021 Porter's Five Force Analysis

Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Solution Industrial 3D Printing Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Manufacturing Execution System(MES) Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Remote Monitoring Software Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Others Services Professional Services Managed Services By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Size (USD) Small & Medium Size Enterprise Large Enterprises By Industry(USD) Discrete Industry Automotive Transportation Industrial Machinery Medical Devices Semiconductor and Electronics/High-Tech Others Process Industry Pharmaceuticals Mining & Metals Chemicals Pulp and Paper Others By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

Latin America Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

Europe Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

Asia Pacific Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…!

