YMCA of Silicon Valley Receives 1.2M from Representative Zoe Lofgren

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signed into law on March 11th, the Fiscal Year 2022 government funding legislation included ten Lofgren-requested projects for California's 19th Congressional District including securing 1.2M in government funding for the YMCA of Silicon Valley. The funds will be used to expand after-school and early learning readiness programs, anti-substance abuse programs, and anti-tobacco curriculum, enabling the Y to reach even more underserved San Jose and South County families with essential programming.



Last year alone, the YMCA of Silicon Valley served over 5,300 young adults with academic enrichment support, equipping caregivers with critical youth development skills. We are extremely grateful to Rep. Lofgren and her dedication to communities in the 19th District. This federal funding will allow our Y to support even more vulnerable youth and families and expand the services they provide.

"Representative Zoe Lofgren is a champion of Silicon Valley families. We are incredibly thankful for her foresight, dedication, and commitment to the communities we serve," said Sandy Berlin Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Silicon Valley.

Thanks to Rep. Lofgren's commitment, the Y will continue to provide the leading after-school and early learning readiness programs to South Bay Area families. The Y will also be able to expand programming to support anti-substance abuse/anti-tobacco curriculums to reach even more underserved members in the communities they serve.

This federal funding includes more than 7.5M in federal funding to community projects in the 19th District. The YMCA of Silicon Valley received one of the largest grant amounts and is extremely grateful for the investment to support vulnerable children, youth, and families to support their education and development.

Rep. Lofgren worked tirelessly for this support and knows the impact it will make in the community.

"The Santa Clara County projects included in the government funding legislation will make our community safer, more inclusive, more vibrant, and more resilient," said Rep. Lofgren. "I thank all the South Bay nonprofits, schools, and institutions that provided requests for my consideration that could make a difference in the lives of working men and women. I will continue to fight for our district to ensure that we get the federal funding we need to make necessary community improvements."

Rep. Lofgren is a long-term supporter of education and youth development in the 19th district. We're fortunate to have her great representation to support vulnerable students and families in our communities.

About YMCA of Silicon Valley

YMCA of Silicon Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit strengthening community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, YMCA of Silicon Valley serves 250,000 members and participants — regardless of age, income or background — by nurturing the potential of children and teens, improving health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors. For more information, visit: www.ymcasv.org/about .

