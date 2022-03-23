RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide First Quarter 2022 Update on Medical Aesthetic Launch

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP ("RVL" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide an update of its first quarter 2022 Medical Aesthetic launch on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James "JD" Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Time 4:30 p.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029 International (409) 217-8312 Conference ID 4273945 Webcast (live and replay) www.rvlpharma.com under the "Investor & News" section

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas. The Company is currently commercializing UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrocholoride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%.

