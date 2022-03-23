Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions Provider BIO-key to Participate in Maxim Group Emerging Growth Conference, March 28-30th

WALL, N.J., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI, an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced that its Chairman and CEO Mike DePasquale will participate in the Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, March 28-30, 2022.



The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions moderated by Maxim Research Analysts – accessible from the conference registration page starting on March 28th. Investors who would like to schedule a call or meeting with BIO-key's CEO should contact BIO-key's IR team via their contact information below.

About Maxim Group LLC (www.maximgrp.com)

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.