(REGN Alert) Long Term Holders of Regeneron Contact Johnson Fistel for Information Regarding Investigation

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law on behalf of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) against certain of its officers and directors.



In 2020, The U.S. Attorney's office filed suit against Regeneron. The complaint alleges that Regeneron funneled tens of millions of dollars in kickbacks through a third-party foundation to ensure that few Medicare patients paid a co-pay on Eylea and that physicians who prescribed and purchased the drug did not have to collect Medicare co-pays from their patients. Regeneron allegedly paid these substantial sums only after confirming that the foundation needed the money to cover co-pays only for Eylea and not for competing drugs. The company's payments would generate a handsome return on investment, or ‘ROI,' in the form of Medicare payments for Eylea. Furthermore, senior company executives allegedly took extensive measures to cover up the scheme.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Regeneron holding shares before 2013, you may have standing to hold Regeneron harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

