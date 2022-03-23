MemorialCare & Physical Rehabilitation Network Extend California Footprint with New Physical Therapy Clinic in Mission Viejo

Carlsbad, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its second physical therapy clinic in Mission Viejo, California. The opening marks the 29th clinic in PRN's joint venture partnership with MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system. The new clinic will operate under PRN's network brand, California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab).

"More clinics means more access and opportunity for MemorialCare to deliver a better experience and a better continuity of care—at a reduced cost—to patients across the Southern California region," says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. "PRN's network of physical therapy clinics is one of the fastest expanding in the country, with a reach that enables us to provide patients a comprehensive range of treatments."

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our leading physical care programs into the Mission Viejo community," said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. "With a collaborative joint-venture partner like MemorialCare, we continue to broaden access to our tailor-made approach to physical therapy across the communities we support. At this new Cal Rehab clinic, we're excited to have our trusted partner and clinic director, Nic Henderson lead our team of passionate and experienced therapists."

Dr. Henderson will oversee all day-to-day operations as clinic director. A native of Australia, he received a bachelor's degree from University of Redlands before attending Chapman University to pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. He has vast experience in outpatient physical therapy with a strong emphasis on sports therapy, manual therapy, one-on-one treatment, and more personalized exercise programs. Theresa Nguyen, MPT, will be the lead physical therapist, coming to PRN with over 20 years of experience in orthopedic-based physical therapy. Nguyen's areas of focus include sports medicine, pediatrics, occupational rehabilitation, and Pilates-based orthopedic rehabilitation.

The new clinic welcomes patients of all ages, offering a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation, and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic solutions, and more. Located inside of the Alicia Pkwy., LA Fitness, the new Mission Viejo clinic accepts most insurance plans and works with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance.

The MemorialCare–PRN partnership's network extends across Orange County centers in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about Cal Rehab or to schedule an appointment at the new Mission Viejo-Alicia Pkwy., clinic, please visit the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy website, memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy, or call (714) 242-2587 to book an appointment.

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care.

Brian Rog Physical Rehabilitation Network media@prnpt.com