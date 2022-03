Zai Lab Announces Change to Virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on March 28, 2022

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB HKEX: 9688))), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the recent pandemic-related restrictions in Shanghai, the format of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) of Zai Lab Limited has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The purpose of the EGM is to consider and vote on a proposal relating to a proposed 1-to-10 share subdivision of the ordinary shares of Zai Lab Limited. As previously announced, the EGM will be held on March 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) / 8:00 p.m. (Hong Kong Time).



Shareholders of record of our ordinary shares as of the relevant record date may attend the EGM virtually by visiting our EGM website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZLAB2022SM. Shareholders will need the 16-digit control number included on their proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials. Shareholders are encouraged to log in to this website and pre-register for the EGM before the start time of the meeting. Online check-in will begin 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting, and shareholders should allow ample time for the online check-in procedures. The proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in format, but may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the EGM.

