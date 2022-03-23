MariMed to Participate in April Investor Conferences

NORWOOD, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. MRMD ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its participation in the following cannabis upcoming conferences:



BTIG Global Cannabis Conference: CEO and President Bob Fireman will participate in a fireside chat with BTIG's cannabis analyst, Mackenzie Boydston, on April 6th at 1:50 PM ET. Additionally, company management will host one-on-one investor meetings.

Cantor Fitzgerald Cannabis Conference: CEO and President, Bob Fireman will participate in the "Emerging MSO Panel" with other executives from leading MSOs on April 13th at 9:00 AM ET and moderated by Cantor Fitzgerald's cannabis analyst, Pablo Zuanic. Company management will also host one-on-one investor meetings.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: CEO and President Bob Fireman will participate in a fireside chat with Tim Seymour, host of CNBC's Fast Money, on April 20th at 1:15 PM ET. Company management will also host one-on-one investor meetings.

