Top Performances from Tonight's Episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share and Post

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight's episode include:

Howie's Golden Buzzer for 14-year-old singer Shea (Vancouver, BC) whose acoustic rendition of "Like My Father" dedicated to her parents brought Lilly, Trish and Howie to their feet

Stand-up comedian Courtney Gilmour (Toronto, ON) whose unique and hilarious routine had the judges in stitches, especially Howie

Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers (Winnipeg, MB) whose dedication to representing their culture and keeping their grandfather's memory alive touched all of Canada…and made the judges' jaws drop

Patient Attendant Sébastien Savard's (Alma, QC) violin performance shocked the judges when he added some surprising props

Bonnie Kilroe – Celebrity Impersonator

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Christina Smith – Singer

Scarborough, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Courtney Gilmour – Stand-Up Comedian

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Courtney Gilmour's Performance HERE

Everett Levi Morrison – Opera Singer

Moosonee, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Great White Sharks – Cheer Squad

Cambridge, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers – Dance Trio

Winnipeg, MB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers Performance HERE



Lions Gate Chorus – Vocal Group

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Lions Gate Chorus' Performance HERE

MRTKD – Martial Arts Group

Red Deer County, AB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Naughty Nana DUZ – Comedian

Sudbury, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Sébastien Savard – Object Balancing Violinist

Alma, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Sébastien Savard's Performance HERE

Shadow Entertainment – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Shea – Singer

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Shea's Performance HERE

Volare Tenors – Vocal Group

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada's Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada's Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

