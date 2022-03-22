Top Performances from Tonight's Episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share and Post

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
TORONTO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight's episode include:
- Howie's Golden Buzzer for 14-year-old singer Shea (Vancouver, BC) whose acoustic rendition of "Like My Father" dedicated to her parents brought Lilly, Trish and Howie to their feet
- Stand-up comedian Courtney Gilmour (Toronto, ON) whose unique and hilarious routine had the judges in stitches, especially Howie
- Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers (Winnipeg, MB) whose dedication to representing their culture and keeping their grandfather's memory alive touched all of Canada…and made the judges' jaws drop
- Patient Attendant Sébastien Savard's (Alma, QC) violin performance shocked the judges when he added some surprising props
Download photography from tonight's episode HERE
**If you're interested in setting up interviews with any of the contestants from tonight's episode, please let us know (contact details below), and we'll be happy to facilitate**
Bonnie Kilroe – Celebrity Impersonator
Vancouver, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Christina Smith – Singer
Scarborough, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Courtney Gilmour – Stand-Up Comedian
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Courtney Gilmour's Performance HERE
Everett Levi Morrison – Opera Singer
Moosonee, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Great White Sharks – Cheer Squad
Cambridge, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers – Dance Trio
Winnipeg, MB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers Performance HERE
Lions Gate Chorus – Vocal Group
Vancouver, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Lions Gate Chorus' Performance HERE
MRTKD – Martial Arts Group
Red Deer County, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Naughty Nana DUZ – Comedian
Sudbury, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Sébastien Savard – Object Balancing Violinist
Alma, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Sébastien Savard's Performance HERE
Shadow Entertainment – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe
Mississauga, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Shea – Singer
Vancouver, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Shea's Performance HERE
Volare Tenors – Vocal Group
Edmonton, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Canada's Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.
Canada's Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.
