San Francisco Federal Credit Union Launches 2022 Youth Scholarship Program

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union (SFFedCU) today announced its 2022 Youth Scholarship program for high school seniors in San Francisco and San Mateo Counties. Four students will each receive $2,500 to apply to their higher education.



"Having college scholarships and financial aid can help relieve some of the burdens of college expenses and allow a student to really focus on enjoying the college experience, doing well in classes and being successful," said President and CEO Jonathan Oliver.

SFFedCU encourages financial literacy starting at an early age. The 47,000-member, not-for-profit organization has a special Youth Accounts program, launched in partnership with the City, that helps teach youngsters the importance of saving money for the future.

The Youth Scholarship program was established to assist students who have accounts with SFFedCU and plan to continue education in college or vocational school programs. Since the program began in 2000, the Credit Union has awarded nearly $175,000 in scholarship money. Scholarship applicants are selected on a number of criteria, including academic record, participation in school and community activities, and life goals and aspirations. There is also an essay question, which can be answered in writing or by video. Financial need is not considered.

For more information and to apply, please visit SanFranciscoFCU.com/youth-scholarships. All applications and materials must be received by May 27, 2022.

About San Francisco Federal Credit Union

San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving San Francisco since 1954 and is not-for-profit and member owned. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in San Francisco or San Mateo Counties is eligible for membership. San Francisco Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. We provide banking, lending and investment services to nearly 47,000 members and have assets of $1.3 billion. For more information, visit SanFranciscoFCU.com.