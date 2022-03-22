HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Year End 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 29

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
TUCSON, Ariz., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time. Details for the conference call are as follows:
|Conference Call & Webcast Details
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 29
|Time:
|4:30pm ET
|Toll Free:
|1-855-327-6837
|International:
|1-631-891-4304
|Conference ID:
|10018508
|Webcast:
|https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pSgvu2PM
About HTG:
HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.
Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG's proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.
HTG Investor Contact:
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com
