WE Build a Dream Educates and Celebrates Jobs in the Skilled Trades and STEAM with Virtual Career Expo

WINDSOR, Ontario, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WE Build a Dream is celebrating the jobs in the skilled trades and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) fields with Skilled in STEM, a virtual, Canada wide career fair sponsored by LiUNA.



Two years ago, the world shut down when Covid-19 took over and while many people were laid off and industries struggled to keep businesses going, those in the skilled trades and STEM careers were able to help us keep the world moving.

"At Build a Dream, two of our main pillars are skilled trades and STEM," explains Anita Gilliam, Marketing and Communications Director at Build a Dream. "Showcasing how these careers, as well as highlighting some of the amazing people and companies that kept the world going during the pandemic is a fantastic way to encourage the next generation to get into these fields."

WE Build a Dream is highlighting careers in construction, transportation, science, technology, engineering, art, math and more!

The event will feature different panels and track sessions such as:

Level Up: Career Advice from the Corner Office featuring Jennifer Todd, president and founder of LMS General Contractors.

The Art of Chocolate: A fireside chat with WE Build a Dream founder Nour Hachem-Fawaz and Chef Tammy Maki of Raven Rising.

Keeping Us Moving: Dedicated to those who kept the world moving during the Covid-19 pandemic and how their careers and industries pivoted, featuring Dr. Roopali Chaudhary, founder and CEO of Lotus STEMM.

Building Futures: Featuring Jordan Veenstra, Client Solutions Manager at LinkedIn, and speakers from industry that will provide young attendees with useful information regarding career pathways in STEM and skilled trades.

"We're really excited about this event," says Nour Hachem-Fawaz, Founder and President of WE Build a Dream. "These are growing industries and we're sharing how pivotal they are to the next generation that are trying to build their futures."

The virtual event will be held on April 12th, 2022, from 6 pm ET to 8:30 pm ET.

Those who wish to attend can register for the event on the Build a Dream website at https://www.webuildadream.com/event/skilled-in-stem/

For more information about Build a Dream, please contact:

Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President & Founder

Mobile: 519-560-7877 - nour@webuildadream.com

About Build a Dream

Build a Dream is an organization with a powerful initiative that attracts, encourages, and empowers young women to explore careers in skilled trades, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), emergency response, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Through specialized, data-driven programming, the organization works to connect industry, education, government, and families to amplify young women, highlight careers in fields under-represented by women, and spotlight strong role models. They are a catalyst for workforce development, driving to create diverse, inclusive, & equal opportunities for all girls and women. www.webuildadream.com

About LiUNA

The Labourers' International Union of North America (LiUNA!) - is the most progressive, aggressive and fastest growing union of construction workers, waste management workers, show service workers and healthcare workers in Canada.

LiUNA is an International Union, with members in both Canada and the United States. Across the continent, we are over half a million strong. Although we run our own affairs in Canada, we are proud to be an important part of one of North America's oldest and most powerful unions. Our long tradition of cross-border cooperation continues to benefit members in both countries. In Canada, LiUNA has over 100 000 proud members and retirees, united through collective bargaining agreements which help earn superior pay, better benefits, better pensions and more opportunities for better lives for our families.

Working men and women who carry a LiUNA membership card live in every community across Canada and come from every part of the world. www.liuna.ca

Chelsea Humphreys

Engagement Associate

226-280-2280

chelsea@webuildadream.com