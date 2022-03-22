R-Three Technologies, Inc. Appoints Three New Board Members; Steve Cohen, Marcia Dyson and Aaron Anderson Join Board of Publicly Traded Company, Effective Immediately

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies, Inc. RRRT (R3T) has appointed three new board members. Effective immediately, notable entrepreneurs and community leaders Steve Cohen, Marcia Dyson and Aaron Anderson will join the board of the publicly traded company.



"As the company continues to grow, we are pleased to announce three new board members who bring a variety of experience in entrepreneurship, food and beverage, financial services and communications," said William Benson, CEO of R3T. "We are looking forward to the value and insight this diverse and talented group of leaders will bring to our corporate board as we continue to build upon our 2022 strategy."

The three new board members are celebrated in their various industries. Steve Cohen joins the board as a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in information technology and capital markets. Cohen played a crucial role in the development of National Stock Exchange prior to its sale to the NYSE/ICE in 2017. Marcia Dyson is one of America's most respected civic-social activists and communications specialists. She is the President of Marcia L. Dyson Public Relations, an exclusive national and international consultancy in matters of business development, marketing, political strategies and social responsibility. Aaron Anderson, who also joins the board, is an entrepreneur with a strong food and beverage background as an owner of multiple Rita's Italian Ice restaurants and three Big Rube's Kitchen in partnership with Chef Big Rube.





R3T recently created three new divisions including Media & Entertainment, Health & Wellness and Technology following the early February announcement of Benson as CEO. Each division strategically supports our overall strategy for achieving cost-effective marketing campaigns and accessible point of purchase opportunities for their wellness products.





About Steve Cohen

Cohen has worked across a myriad of industry verticals including financial services, exchange (SRO), banking, real estate, healthcare and telecom. Cohen started his career as an Engineer for ATT, where his team built its flagship national consumer and business broadband service. After leaving ATT, he formed a consulting company that provided program management services for real estate construction managers and major hospital systems in the New York metro area. In 2012, he founded Wall Street Trading, an equities trading consulting practice, that developed direct market access (DMA) equity and derivatives trading product solutions for global financial services companies, hedge funds and family offices. Cohen currently serves in various advisory roles in both traditional markets and digital assets including AlphaSigma Capital, Aquilon.io and Fundamental Interactions. Cohen also serves as a Special Advisor to the Lewin Fund to Fight Women's Cancers supporting community outreach programs.

About Marcia Dyson

Marcia L. Dyson is one of America's most respected civic-social activists and communication specialist. Dyson is the founder of Women's Global Institute (WGI), a for-profit entity to enhance the lives of women via "profitable and purposeful social engagement." Dyson is the CEO of Marcia L. Dyson, Public Relations, LLC, an international marketing company serving world leaders, Fortune 500 companies, social justice and humanitarian organizations.

Dyson was the first chief of staff for Rev. Jesse Jackson's International Trade Bureau and former Public Information Officer for the City of Chicago's Special Events department. During her tenure she helped garner $1.4 billion for the city's coffers.

Dyson is an advisory board member for The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp), whose CVO is Jay-Z; a board member of Bambu Fund, a frontier investment established to development of climate-resilient facilities for health, wellness, senior, assisted living in the Latin American Caribbean (LAC) region. She is senior advisor and public relations lead for CreditRichApp (founded by Angel Rich and who partnered with Experian) whose valuation is currently $1.5 billion.

Dyson served as a board member of the House of Mandela Family Foundation, and consultant to the Clinton Foundation. She is a board member of Coalition of Hope (COH), a first disaster relief organization comprised of retired and active global military and non-profits. Vetted by the State and Defense departments, COH helped rescue Americans and Afghanistan citizens during the crisis this past summer.

All of her work affords Dyson the opportunity to address the interlocking and converging interests and issues that define her vocation: gender inequality and oppression, economic, just governance, political inequity, moral marketing and branding, and local, national, and international affairs.

About Aaron Anderson

Aaron Anderson is an entrepreneur, investor, community advocate and motivational speaker. As the owner of multiple restaurants throughout Pennsylvania and New York, Anderson also launched Union Printing, which he opened in 2009. He also launched three Big Rube's Kitchen ghost restaurants in partnership with Chef Big Rube. Anderson's keen interest in technology prompted him to become an investor in pharmaceutical application QwikScript, flight simulator application Flype, and Storehouse - a cannabis chain in New Jersey.

About R-Three Technologies, Inc.

R-Three Technologies is an early-stage development company with a success-driven board focused on carefully pursuing several ventures it believes show tremendous potential in developing and manufacturing food and drink products. The company is currently pursuing their options with a successful juice company within the beverage industry to formulate consumer products for large-scale distribution.

For Information, contact: info@r3tgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes several forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", and "continue" or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forwarding-look statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC Markets. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ.

