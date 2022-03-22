SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) and Encourages Investors with More than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a securities class action on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of SunPower Corporation. ("SunPower" or "Company") SPWR from August 3, 2021 to January 20, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you lost more than $300,000 in SunPower, you should contact the Firm.



SunPower and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 20, 2022, the Company disclosed that it had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors" and that replacement of the connectors would cause the Company to incur "approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022."

On this news, shares of SunPower fell $3.22 per share, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 per share on January 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Jaszczyszyn v. SunPower Corporation, et al., No. 22-cv-956.

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than April 18, 2022. Any member of the proposed Class may serve as the Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice. You may obtain additional information about this lawsuit and your ability to become a Lead Plaintiff by contacting our attorneys at investigations@lowey.com or at 914-733-7256.

