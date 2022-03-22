Doing Well By Doing Good: SOFI, XTMIF, NRRWF and VEON Driving Revenue Growth By Serving Essential Financial and Communications Needs

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: SoFi Technologies SOFI, XTM, Inc. XTMIF PAID NuRAN Wireless NRRWF NUR VEON Ltd. VEON.



Social responsibility and sustainable profit go hand in hand, now more than ever. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from CEO's of disruptive innovation companies driving revenue growth by serving their communities essential needs.

XTM, Inc. XTMIF PAID Marilyn Schaffer CEO: "Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity"

XTM Inc, XTMIF PAID CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

Watch XTM, Inc. XTMIF PAID Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF's Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today's tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF's revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff. CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF's revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

NuRAN Wireless NRRWF NUR CEO Francis Letourneau:

"Bringing Wireless Connectivity to Africa is Billion Dollar Opportunity for NuRAN"

NuRAN Wireless NRRWF NUR CEO Francis Letourneau, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream is bringing wireless connectivity to Africa, enabling communications and internet for the last great untapped market of over 1 billion population. Francis shares how NRRWF's contracts with blue chip global telecom partners, position the company on path for over $220 million in annual recurring revenue, and potential billion dollar market valuation in the coming years.

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/16/next-super-stock-nuran-wireless-otc-nrrwf-path-to-billion-valuation-w-africa-telecom-contract/

NRRWF provides telecom operators in Africa a turnkey "Network as a Service" (NaaS) infrastructure solution, specializing in rural and remote areas. NRRWF has developed carrier-grade mobile networks, and towers using solar power that are ideally suited for rural and remote environments in developing economies such as Africa where 300 million people have zero mobile coverage. Mobile connectivity in the developing world is a vital lifeline for healthcare, jobs, trade and education. NRRWF currently has contracts in place with blue chip telcom's like Orange S.A. for services in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, and with MTN Group in South Sudan for 2,492 sites, which it is now rolling out. These initial 10 year contracts are expected to generate $50 million annual revenues with EBITDA of 50%.

NRRWF plans to roll out to at least 10,000 mobile telecom sites in Africa over the next 5 years, which is expected to generate $220 million annual revenues with $110 million EBITDA. At typical multiples in the sector, this could value NRRWF at over $1 billion.

NRRWF has a pipeline of about 15,000 potential sites in Africa, and is also targeting similar contracts in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. NRRWF is now in the early stages of its deployment, with a long runway of growth in the months ahead.

Watch NuRAN Wireless NRRWF NUR NEXT SUPER STOCK video:

VEON Ltd. VEON CEO Kaan Terzioglu: "4G Expansion is Driving Revenue Growth"

"...2021 has been a strong year for VEON across our key markets and -- key market performance indicators. Group revenue grew 10.1% year-on-year on a local currency basis, closing above our high single-digit values. EBITDA was up 8.9% in local currency, supported by our focus on value and good cost control. The main driver of these results have been the progress in our digital operator strategy, enabled by our 4G investments and the expansion of digital services in adjacent markets. Over the past 12 months, our 4G users increased by 30%, reaching 97 million customers. We now serve nearly one out of two customers with 4G services, up from just low 40% 4G penetration of our subscriber base a year ago. Over the past two years, we have increased our 4G penetration from 28% of our subscriber base to 48%. This gives us confidence that we are on track towards our 70% 4G penetration as mentioned in the medium term…"

VEON Ltd. VEON Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/10/veon-ltd-nasdaq-veon-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI CEO Anthony Noto: "Building the AWS of Fintech"

"...Today, we are in our best position ever to achieve our long-term strategic goal: to be the digital one-stop shop for the major financial decisions in our members' lives and all of the moments in between...We delivered record full year revenue of just over $1 billion, at the high end of our guidance, which we increased on our third quarter earnings call. We achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA at $5 million and delivered on our goal of positive full year EBITDA…Looking ahead, we expect continued strong growth in lending driven by our ongoing momentum in personal loans, the end of the student loan payment moratorium, better positioning in home loans and the many opportunities our new bank license presents…We are just starting to reap the benefits from the enormous progress we have made on our strategic position, the breadth of our differentiated and diversified product suite, our tech platform that helps us serve the industry as we build the AWS of fintech…"

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/02/sofi-technologies-inc-nasdaqsofi-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

