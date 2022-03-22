UniDoc Signs MOU to Assist Arizona Veterans and Low-Income Patients

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. UDOC (FRA: L7T) UDOCF ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce its entry into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Sirach Health and Wellness Inc. ("Sirach") of Tucson, Arizona.



Sirach aims to be Arizona's premier health and wellness center of choice for physicians, employees, and shareholders by providing essential, high-quality, patient-centered healthcare within the communities they serve. Sirach's goal is to eliminate the traditional barriers and challenges to providing healthcare for those who do not have access, who do not have the means, and who lack the knowledge of securing healthcare.

The MOU sets forth terms and conditions to conduct tests of the UniDoc Virtual Care Solution kiosk system with the intent to formalize a definitive agreement within four weeks. It is proposed that the initial contract will consist of thirty (30) kiosks delivering the ability to support approximately 10,000 patients.

The program is proposed to initially rollout in Tucson with plans to expand statewide. Kiosk-based diagnostic support would initially be designed to serve the region's veterans, homeless individuals, and low-income populations.

Sirach has indicated they have a plan in place to provide access to a network of dedicated physicians and medical personnel partially through the support of the government of the state of Arizona, the Department of Veteran's Affairs, municipal agencies, and corporate donors.

The MOU, which was entered into on March 6, 2022, provides for an unlimited exclusive partnership subject to a final binding agreement to deploy the Virtual Care Solutions Model kiosks at independent locations throughout Arizona and wherever both parties agree to meet commercial terms. Proposed service fees and licensing revenue will be based on patient population modeling subject to a mutually binding 5-year commitment.

"Virtual care has come of age as the affordable and accessible alternative for providing front-line medical assessment for the underprivileged and underserved citizens of Arizona, America, and beyond. This is a great opportunity to utilize technology effectively and compassionately. We are thrilled to be working with the UniDoc team and can't wait to get these kiosks into the community," said Dr. Lynn P. Hall, COO of Sirach Health and Wellness Inc.

The "Virtual Care Solutions Model" is a proprietary customizable and comprehensive telehealth solution that integrates a range of physical products, web-based services, and analytical tools, along with access to the Company's developing network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre notes, "America is a rich country with a complex and costly health care system. When we were approached to help develop our solution to assist this community in need, we were truly amazed to see how well our vision was understood and embraced so quickly. The Sirach leadership have pinpointed a target patient group that may achieve life changing benefits from this proposed partnership. This joint business proposition deserves to expand to every corner of the nation and could serve as a platform for growth around the world. For our part, we look forward to doing all we can to make this project a great success on every level."

About UniDoc Health Corp. UDOC (FRA: L7T) UDOCF

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

