RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2022 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 24th

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. RDNT, a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2022 Conference on Thursday, March 24th at 01:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uik_RGncSzeFEjbwEzbRBQ
and www.radnet.com under the "About RadNet'' menu section and "News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.
|Details for RadNet's Presentation:
|Date:
|Thursday, March 24, 2022
|Time:
|01:00 p.m. Eastern Time
About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 347 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.
Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928
