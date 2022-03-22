Bombay Coin All Set to Become the the Next SHIB

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Toronto, Canada, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombay Coin is a Binance Smart Chain-based technology-driven DeFi token. Bombay plans to release multiple dApps, including community pools that will have its own comments, DAO, and independent voting system. Buy into projects as a community while simultaneously supporting the Bombay ecosystem. Bombay also plans to develop an exclusive Whale Tracker app for iOS/Android. The token can be the next popular AltCoin after SHIB.

Multiple alt tokens are flooding the market with unique features. One such potential addition to meme coins is the Bombay coin as it aims to transform people's viewpoint towards DeFi tokens with community perks and real-life utility.

What is the Bombay coin project?





The Bombay token is currently under development, and the company will soon be releasing further updates during the development stages. Now, the project developers are working towards developing a coherent brand identity for their coin and a community that supports Altcoins. In addition, the company aims to develop an effective strategy that maintains the coin price.

Bombay tokenomics

The token set to release its lucrative features will be offering zero tax fees on buy transactions. These tax-free buy transactions make Bombay token notable among Altcoins. Moreover, the token will charge a nominal 15% sell tax, allocated relatively towards Liquidity, Buy Back, and Marketing.

Project stages

The project will focus on three prominent development stages:

Brand Identity: The company will initiate the process of creating its brand identity with an effective discovery process.

The company will initiate the process of creating its brand identity with an effective discovery process. Brand Strategy: After the discovery process is complete, the developers will execute an effective brand strategy for marketing the Bombay token.

After the discovery process is complete, the developers will execute an effective brand strategy for marketing the Bombay token. Brand Scaling: After the brand strategy process where the company will be listing its token on exchanges, it will focus its resources on scaling and attracting investors.

After the brand strategy process where the company will be listing its token on exchanges, it will focus its resources on scaling and attracting investors. Brand Expansion: The company aims to expand and establish itself as a notable community project on every chain.

Future roadmap

The token is currently in the development phase. The company has offered a brief outline of its operations to explain its stages to achieve the ultimate goal of expanding on all networks.

Working on its first stage, the company is currently working on establishing its initial presence. They will begin by creating a foundation on CMC, CoinGecko, and other exchange listings. Furthermore, they will continue to launch brand awareness campaigns through different social media and community channels like Twitter, Instagram, Discord, and Telegram.

During their second phase of development in May and June 2022, the company will conclude the initial brand identity process and register as an LLC. They will also expand their team by adding the right talent and team dox.

The third phase, projected from July to September 2022, will market new additions like the development of the Bombay ecosystem. At this point, the company will establish itself as the leading technology and community-driven coin. This phase will also involve starting cross-chain expansion and dApp development.

In the last phase, from October to December, the company will work on expanding Bombay on several networks and deploy its own ecosystem.

Conclusion

The Bombay token is yet to reveal its full potential. However, with features like zero tax of buy transactions and real-life utility, they will soon be able to achieve their ultimate aim of transforming people's viewpoint towards DeFi tokens. Keep watching the Bombay Coin space for more information about the token updates.

Join the community:



Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/BombayCoin

Telegram: https://t.me/BombayCoin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bombaycoin/?hl=en

Web: https://www.bombaycoin.io/



Bombay info@bombaycoin.io