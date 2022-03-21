SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. - KRBP

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 79 or 80.



The investigation concerns whether Kiromic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 16, 2020, Kiromic conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 1.25 million shares of common stock priced at $12.00 per share. Then, on July 16, 2021, Kiromic issued a press release disclosing that, following the May 2021 submission of two Investigational New Drug Applications ("INDs") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") "for the first-in-human off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T for Solid Tumors", the "FDA returned with comments on the Company's allogeneic CAR-T products with respect to . . . Tracing of all reagents used in manufacturing . . . Flow chart of manufacturing processes . . . [and] Certificate of Analysis (COA) for the Company's CAR-T products (allogeneic CAR-T)."

On this news, Kiromic's stock price fell $0.63 per share, or 16.76%, to close at $3.13 per share on July 16, 2021.

Then, on August 13, 2021, Kiromic clarified that the FDA had actually put the INDs on "clinical hold". On this news, Kiromic's stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 6.65%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.95 per share on August 16, 202. Finally, on February 2, 2022, Kiromic disclosed that the Company had commenced an internal investigation based on complaints lodged by its former Chief Financial Officer, who had abruptly departed the Company in October 2021. The internal investigation revealed that the FDA had first informed the Company of the clinical hold on June 16 and June 17, 2021, yet the Company had not disclosed these material facts in its IPO documents. Kiromic admitted that this material omission could subject the Company to liability under the securities laws.

On this news, Kiromic's stock price fell $0.03 per share, or 4.62%, to close at $0.62 per share on February 23, 2022.

