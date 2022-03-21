Home BancShares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

CONWAY, Ark., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. HOMB, parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced it expects to release First Quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on April 21, 2022. Following this release, management will conduct a conference call to review these earnings at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 21, 2022.



We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/468089456. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10378/home-bancshares-inc-1st-quarter-earnings-call/. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.



Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-844-200-6205, Passcode: 064337. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 129968, which will be available until April 28, 2022, at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HOMB."

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: