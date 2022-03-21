Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ, (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that Carri A. Lockhart has been appointed to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee.



Ms. Lockhart, 50, has the background of being a member of the Corporate Executive Committee since November 2020 at Equinor ASA ("Equinor") and Executive Vice President of Technology, Digital and Innovation with responsibility for enabling Equinor's energy transition. Previously at Equinor, she was Senior Vice President – Development & Production International Portfolio and Partner Operations from August 2018 until November 2020 and she was Senior Vice President – Development Production Offshore US (which also included Mexico offshore operations) from May 2016 until August 2018. Prior to joining Equinor in 2016, Ms. Lockhart was employed by Marathon Oil Company for over 20 years in various management, operational and technical positions both domestically and internationally, including as Regional Vice President – Eagle Ford, Regional Vice President – Bakken and Regional Vice President – United Kingdom. Ms. Lockhart holds a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from Montana Technological University.

Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to have Carri join our Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from her experience in the energy transition area along with her significant industry experience both at Equinor and Marathon Oil. As we devote more resources to energy transition efforts, Carri's experience and leadership in that area will be a great resource for the Company and her background in the energy industry will further strengthen the Board's talent and competencies. We look forward to her contributions to Dril-Quip's future success as we grow and evolve."

