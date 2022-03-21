LeMaitre Joins NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index – 10 Years of Dividend Increases

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre LMAT, a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today announced that it has joined the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index. The index is comprised of US securities with at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments. In 2011, LeMaitre's first year of dividends, the annual payout per share was $0.08. In 2021, LeMaitre paid $0.44 per share, representing 18.6% compounded annual dividend growth over the decade. A further increase was announced in February 2022, bringing the quarterly payout to $0.125 per share, payable on March 24, 2022.



George W. LeMaitre, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We're pleased to see NASDAQ add us to their prestigious Dividend Achievers Index, a select group of 373 companies. Our growing profitability has enabled us to consistently increase our dividends since 2011. By paying dividends we re-affirm our commitment to profitability and an improving balance sheet."



About LeMaitre



LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.



