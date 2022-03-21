Meredith Brown and Wafik Guirgis Join FTI Consulting's Technology Segment to Grow Global Legal Operations Practice

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced that the firm's Technology segment has appointed Meredith Brown and Wafik Guirgis as Senior Managing Directors and global leaders in its Corporate Legal Operations practice.



"The importance of and focus on legal operations is growing quickly within large corporations, with many law department leaders seeking ways to create efficiencies, improve transparency and optimize technology in response to a flurry of challenges and new demands," said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. "Over the last year, we've significantly expanded our legal operations offerings to support clients as they look to assess their overall legal function and drive digital transformation within the law department. Meredith and Wafik's collective experience with corporate legal departments and solving legal operations challenges give them perspective to uniquely understand the needs of in-house counsel. We look forward to their leadership in further developing the team and our corporate legal operations solutions."

Ms. Brown, who is based in Chicago, is an expert in advising legal departments on their digital journeys to optimize experience and transform the legal function. She works closely with clients to enhance service delivery to legal department partners, increase productivity and drive revenue generation opportunities through innovative approaches leveraging design-thinking principles and agile methodologies. She has a proven track record of devising and implementing end-to-end digital transformation solutions incorporating strategy, technology, people and process improvement. Prior to FTI Technology, Ms. Brown held legal operations and law department management consulting roles at UnitedLex, Consilio and Huron Consulting Group, where she assisted corporate legal departments with business process improvement, strategic planning and enablement through the use of technology solutions.

Mr. Guirgis, who is based in Roseland, N.J., was an early leader in the discipline of law department management and has spent more than two decades helping corporate clients improve legal operations by developing long-term strategic plans, evaluating technology and leading large-scale and complex solution implementations. He works with general counsel and legal operations leaders to best capitalize on the transformative aspects of technology implementations by helping set the stage for change and effective governance before, during and after implementation. He has helped his clients optimize and automate business processes, structure effective program governance and plan for and execute on change management approaches to drive adoption. He also specializes in how to best structure data across legal and enterprise solutions while using that data to inform decisions and compellingly support the law department's value story. Prior to joining FTI Technology, Mr. Guirgis was a managing director in the legal business solutions practice at PwC. He has also held legal operations and leadership roles at HBR Consulting, Huron Consulting Group, Deloitte and Merrill Lynch.

FTI Technology continues to expand its legal operations expertise and offerings as part of the firm's broader offerings for corporations. These offerings provide a combination of services and technology to support effective financial management, strategic planning, technology road mapping, process improvements and reporting and analytics across the legal function. By providing these solutions alongside a wide range of corporate offerings and deep transformation and change management expertise, FTI Technology can help clients design and implement operating models and technology that simultaneously meet corporate objectives and streamline legal operations, risk and compliance, information governance, data preservation and e-discovery practices.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Brown said, "Companies continue to accelerate their digital initiatives, and general counsel are under increased pressure to keep pace with their C-suite peers. Even with the rapid growth of the legal operations role within corporate legal departments, most in-house teams struggle with adopting new digital ways of working and maximizing enabling technology. FTI Technology's experts bring significant depth of legal, technical and business expertise to help legal departments leverage technology and data, streamline processes, reduce costs and uncover business insights. I'm pleased to join this team and partner with leading experts in the legal industry as we drive impactful change for our corporate legal department clients."

Mr. Guirgis added, "As demand for legal resources increase, most law departments have to do more with less, or the same. As a result, law departments are exploring solutions that help improve efficiencies and demonstrate their stewardship. FTI Technology's goal is to deepen the partnership with our clients on their continuous-improvement journeys by expanding the range of law department services and solutions we offer. The combined offerings across FTI Technology will provide our clients with access to unparalleled expertise in the legal solution space as well as in legal data management and analytics. I couldn't be more excited and am looking forward to working with our team of experts to help corporate law department clients plan for, execute on and realize the benefits of their digital transformation investments."

