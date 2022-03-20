Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Core Scientific, Applied Therapeutics, and Lilium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

NEW YORK, March 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ, Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT, and Lilium N.V. LILM. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ

On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had "waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days" from the time of the report, showing that "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders."

On this news, Core Scientific's stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Core Scientific investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CORZ

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT

On January 3, 2022, Applied Therapeutics issued a press release "provid[ing] a regulatory update on the AT-007 Galactosemia program." In the press release, Applied Therapeutics announced that "[f]ollowing discussions with the FDA at the end of the year, the Company has decided to hold on submitting an NDA for AT-007 for treatment of Galactosemia pending additional discussions with the agency. Although the Galactosemia program had previously been discussed in the context of an NDA for Accelerated Approval based on reduction in galactitol, the FDA has now indicated that clinical outcomes data will likely be required for approval."

On this news, Applied Therapeutics' stock price fell $1.77 per share, or 28.46%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $4.45 per share on January 5, 2022.

For more information on the Applied Therapeutics investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/APLT

Lilium N.V. LILM

On March 14, 2022, Iceberg Research published a short report entitled "Lilium NV - The Losing Horse in the eVTOL [electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft] Race" (the "Iceberg Report"). The Iceberg Report asserted, among other issues, that "[m]any experts have raised serious doubts about" the viability of the Company's Lilium Jet reaching its objective of "fly[ing] up to 155 miles[,]" citing "its configuration of 36 ducted fans (recently reduced to 30) that devour power during takeoff and landing (hovering), and leaves little power for actual flight." The Iceberg Report also noted that while "Lilium promises its Jet has ready access to battery cells with energy density of 320-330 Wh/kg[,]" "[o]ne of the sources it relies on to show these batteries are within reach is . . . a 34.8% Lilium-owned associated company whose CEO Sujeet Kumar was accused by General Motors of misrepresenting battery performance, while at his previous company Envia Systems." The Iceberg Report further noted that Lilium's Chief Executive Officer "had no meaningful professional aerospace experience before starting Lilium in 2015" and "estimate[d] that Lilium has about 18 months before its cash runs dry."

On this news, Lilium's stock price fell $1.25 per share, or 33.88%, to close at $2.44 per share on March 14, 2022.

For more information on the Lilium investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LILM

