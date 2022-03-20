Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Porch, Virgin Galactic, Corcept, and Verra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

NEW YORK, March 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Porch Group, Inc. PRCH, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE, Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. CORT, and Verra Mobility Corp. VRRM. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Porch Group, Inc. PRCH

Porch Group is a vertical software platform for the home, providing software and services to home services companies.

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, Porch Group disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, Porch Group's stock declined by $0.87 per share, or approximately 12%, from $7.28 per share to close at $6.41 per share on March 2, 2022.

For more information on the Porch Group investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PRCH

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE

On March 2, 2022, news outlets reported on the filing of a shareholder lawsuit alleging that former Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role at the Company to sell some 10 million shares of stock for $315 million before abruptly resigning from the Company's Board of Directors in February 2022.

On this news, Virgin Galactic's stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 12.42%, to close at $8.25 per share on March 3, 2022.

For more information on the Virgin Galactic investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SPCE

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. CORT

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO') pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept's relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym." Corcept further disclosed that "[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena."

On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

For more information on the Corcept investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CORT

Verra Mobility Corp. VRRM

On February 28, 2022, Verra Mobility announced that it filed a notice of late filing with the SEC, because it will not be able to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 by the due date of March 1, 2022, and the Company is not expected to do so within the allowable 15-day extension period.

Further, Verra Mobility announced that "[d]uring its year-end 2021 financial statement review process, Verra Mobility . . . determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company's Audit Committee is conducting an investigation of the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021."

On this news, Verra Mobility's stock dropped as much as 7.6% during intraday trading on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Verra investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VRRM

