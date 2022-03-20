Captain Planet Foundation Raises More than $750,000 at 30th Anniversary Gala Honoring Jane Fonda and Bill Nye

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

ATLANTA, March 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captain Planet Foundation , a global non-profit working to empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet, celebrated 30 years of impact at their annual Gala on Saturday, March 19 at Flourish Atlanta. The event recognized the environmental stewardship of the 2022 honorees Jane Fonda, Bill Nye, and Jerome Foster II and raised more than $750,000 to support the Foundation's educational programming and grant-making initiatives.

Captain Planet Foundation highlighted the extraordinary sustainability efforts of each of the three honorees during the program. Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Jane Fonda received the Exemplar award, Bill Nye, the creator and host of the Emmy Award-winning television series "Bill Nye the Science Guy," was honored with the Superhero for the Earth Award, and Jerome Foster II, the youngest White House Advisor in history, accepted the Young Hero for the Earth Award.

The Gala was also hosted by Christi Paul, Weekend Morning Anchor at "CNN New Day" and HLN's "The Daily Share," and Hannah Testa, a sustainability advocate, author, international speaker, founder of Hannah4Change, CNN's ‘Teen Earth Day Hero' honoree, and one of People Magazine's ‘10 Girls Changing the World'.

More than 500 guests were in attendance to celebrate each of the honorees and Captain Planet Foundation's 30 years of impact around the globe. Attendees represented across philanthropy, business, and celebrity with notable guests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, actor Grant Show ("Dynasty," "Melrose Place") and wife Katherine LaNasa ("Truth Be Told"), "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan" actors Dylan Gilmer and Hero Hunter, Former Mayor Shirley Franklin, and Former Falcons Player Ovie Mughelli. Many attendees had unique takes on their "black tie" attire, with some donning the famous "Bill Nye" tie. The event also featured exciting live and silent auctions, dancing to the sounds of DJ Princess Cut, and a Q&A presentation led by Christi Paul with each of the honorees.

"This is such a great honor," said Jane Fonda. "I was privy to see all of this come together over the years and watch the Captain Planet animated series educate so many kids around the world. Captain Planet's slogan is ‘The Power is Yours', but the one that I like the most is ‘By Your Powers Combined' because of the climate crisis. We have to act together."

In addition to the in-person event, there was a virtual presentation of the Gala that viewers participated in from around the globe. The spirit of Captain Planet was reflected in the opening video played during the Gala, which provided much nostalgia to the critically-acclaimed animated series " Captain Planet and the Planeteers ," and showcased the tireless efforts of the Foundation to transform the lives of young people around the world since its inception. Additional videos throughout the evening included surprise celebrity shout-outs saluting the honorees and the Foundation including Fran Drescher, Al Roker, Rosario Dawson, Robert Picardo and Sophia Bush.

"What a night! I am so grateful to everyone who is investing in and supporting Captain Planet Foundation and the Planeteer Alliance - which is working with thousands of young activists around the world to scale changemaking campaigns for a livable future," said Leesa Carter-Jones, President and CEO of Captain Planet Foundation. "With the most recent IPCC report [from two weeks ago] stating that the choices and progress we make in the next ten years will determine what kind of future exists for our children and grandchildren, our work is more critical than ever."

Over the past 30 years, Captain Planet Foundation has funded 3,300+ hands-on environmental education projects with schools and nonprofits. More than 1.6 million children have directly participated in and benefited from these educational projects in all 50 U.S. states and in 90 countries internationally; and subsequently more than 10.5 million kids have been impacted. This year's Gala also coincides with the recent launch of the global Planeteer Alliance which builds on six years of work the Foundation has been doing preparing young people to successfully campaign for climate justice in 25+ countries around the world.

The Gala's Visionary sponsor is Delta Air Lines. Guardian sponsors are The Atlantan/Modern Luxury; Davis, Pickren, Seydel, and Sneed; Eunjae Kim and Arturo Peralto-Ramos Charitable Trust; LiveNation/Peter Conlon; and WarnerMedia. Hero sponsors are Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation; The Coca-Cola Company; Cox Media; coolperx; Dole Packaged Foods; Drummond; EJF Philanthropies; Genuine Parts Company; Goshay Productions; Jane Smith Turner Foundation; Kellogg Garden Products; National Society of High School Scholars; Novelis; the Ray C. Anderson Foundation; Randy Rudderman MD FACS Plastic Surgery; Squish Organics; Ted's Montana Grill; Ted Turner Enterprises; and Voya. Gala co-chairs are Letty and Bill Ashworth; Ginair and George McKerrow; and Jennifer and Randy Rudderman.

Previous award recipients at Captain Planet Foundation Galas have included: Mark Ruffalo, Dr. Jane Goodall, President Jimmy Carter, Sir Richard Branson, Ludacris, Dr. Sanjay Guptay, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, and HRH Prince Charles.

To learn more about Captain Planet Foundation, please visit https://captainplanetfoundation.org/

ABOUT CAPTAIN PLANET FOUNDATION

Based on the critically-acclaimed animated series " Captain Planet and the Planeteers ," CPF was co-founded in 1991 by media mogul Ted Turner and series executive producer Barbara Pyle as a corporate foundation of TBS. In 2002, Captain Planet Foundation separated from TBS and became a 501(c)3 public charity, with the mission to work collaboratively to engage and empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet. CPF executes its mission both as a program operator and as a grantmaker.

Over the past 30 years, more than 1.6 million children have directly participated in CPF's programs, which have funded 3,300+ projects, impacting 10.5 million young people. CPF's operating programs include: Project Learning Garden which has provided 530+ U.S. elementary schools with onsite learning laboratories and healthy food access; Project Hero which is a nationwide, web-based learning platform for K-12 students to save locally threatened and endangered species & ecosystems; Project Giving Gardens which puts school gardens and young urban gardeners to work in the summer months to provide fresh, organically-managed produce to food banks and food pantries; and the forthcoming Planeteer Alliance , a global network of young people who are putting their passion and impatience for change into action for the planet.

