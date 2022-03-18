Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating TTEC and CIRCOR Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC and CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, TTEC disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report "due to difficulties in compiling and finalizing financial information and disclosures relating to a significant subsidiary, Avtex Solutions Holdings, LLC," which the Company acquired in the second quarter of 2021.

CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR

On March 14, 2022, CIRCOR disclosed that it may restate financial results dating to 2018 due to accounting irregularities related to its pipeline engineering unit. The Company stated that the irregularities appear to be "in the range of $35 to $45 million of pre-tax income on a cumulative basis over a period of at least five years."

On this news, the Company's stock fell as much as 2.4% during after-hours trading on March 14, 2022.

