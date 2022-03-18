Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or the "Company") AKBA in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Akebia stock between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) vadadustat was not as safe in treating NDD-CKD patients with anemia as Defendants had represented; (2) as a result, Defendants overstated the PRO2TECT Program's clinical prospects; (3) accordingly, Defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Akebia should contact the Firm prior to the May 13, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .