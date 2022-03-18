Purpose Investments Inc. Announces March Distributions

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") is pleased to announce distributions for the month of March 2022 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds ("the Funds").



The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is March 28, 2022, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of March 29, 2022, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of March 30, 2022. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is March 30, 2022.



Open-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $ 0.08501 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $ 0.05221 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $ 0.05201 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $ 0.07201 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $ 0.08301 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $ 0.08301 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.08851 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $ 0.08851 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $ 0.08501 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $ 0.05401 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW $ 0.10001 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Quarterly Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA $ 0.07501 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Quarterly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $ 0.11811 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $ 0.0780 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $ 0.0650 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $ 0.0760 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $ 0.0585 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA $ 0.0346 03/30/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US$ 0.0352 03/30/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $ 0.0970 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $ 0.0840 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $ 0.06021 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $ 0.0950 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $ 0.06501 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $ 0.0940 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $ 0.0940 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $ 0.0580 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $ 0.0297 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US$ 0.0375 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $ 0.0365 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ $ 0.0112 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units BDOP $ 0.0075 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF Units MJJ $ 0.0100 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Quarterly Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CLMT $ 0.0100 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP $ 0.0875 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $ 0.0750 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units BTCY.B $ 0.0775 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US$ 0.0940 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY $ 0.0805 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units ETHY.B $ 0.0885 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US$ 0.1005 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF Units HEAL $ 0.0815 03/29/2022 04/07/2022 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T RIGP.UN $ 0.1146 03/31/2022 04/14/2022 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK $ 0.06621 03/31/2022 04/14/2022 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $ 0.05001 03/31/2022 04/14/2022 Monthly





(1) Dividend is designated as an "eligible" Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.