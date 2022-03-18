MIAMI ARAK Celebrates One Year Anniversary, Expands Into New Domestic & International Markets

MIAMI, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami-based distillery, MIAMI ARAK, celebrates its one-year anniversary and announces plans to expand into new domestic and international markets in 2022. The company is known for its original gluten-free arak made with top-quality anise and ingredients indigenious to the Eastern Mediterranean 40% proof, as well as its lighter flavored arak 16% and hard seltzer 5% arak beverages inspired by nostalgic favorites and tropical influences of Miami.
While traditional arak has a high alcohol content and is commonly served with ice, the founders of MIAMI ARAK recognized that not everyone enjoys the strong taste of arak. Through extensive research and development, the company found that lower alcohol flavored arak could accommodate everyone while maintaining the tradition of serving arak in social settings and gatherings.
After a successful first year in business, MIAMI ARAK is poised to grow into new domestic and international markets. The company's full line of alcoholic beverages can currently be purchased and shipped online, and can also be purchased in 150 store locations in major U.S. cities. In 2022, the company plans to open in four more states and three more domestic markets.
In addition to supporting low alcohol content drinkers in the Miami social scene, MIAMI ARAK actively contributes to local philanthropic causes.
"We are excited to celebrate our first year in business, and we can't wait to continue to grow the MIAMI ARAK brand both here in the U.S. and abroad. We'd like to thank our loyal customers and new customers who are enjoying our modern take on arak and helping us bring this tradition to the United States," said Josh Yashar, Chairman at MIAMI ARAK.
About MIAMI ARAK: MIAMI ARAK is proud to bring the Eastern Mediterranean tradition of arak to the United States and blend it with the eclectic culture of Miami. Arak can be served as shots for parties and events, on the rocks for unwinding at home or mixed with other ingredients to make cocktails while entertaining. https://miamiarak.com/
Contact:
Elise Bonneville
MIAMI ARAK
561-542-7118
http://miamiarak.com/
