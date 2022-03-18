Upcoming Announcement: Oat Canada, Roquette Increase Domestic Oat Ingredient Innovation Amid Surging Demand for Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Products

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, along with Oat Canada and Roquette, will be announcing a project that will see the development of novel oat ingredients and nutritionally superior oat-based food and beverage products.



The announcement will take place on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EST, virtually and in-person in Toronto in the Loge Suite at BMO Field. Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore will bring greetings at the event.

Media who wish to attend in person are asked to register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/protein-industries-canada-march-22-announcement-event-tickets-294809151107.

Media who wish to attend virtually can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C8ErVcFPQOiDg75KCpVamQ.

An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement.

