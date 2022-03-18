VAYK CEO Sees Vacasa Performance As Another Indicator Of VAYK Potential

Dallas, Texas, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. VAYK today highlighted the recent Vacasa, Inc. first earnings report since going public.
"In its first financial report as a public company Vacasa said it had a record fourth quarter and full year result for 2021."
"The vacation home management platform also raised its guidance for full year 2022 and said it expects to be profitable on an adjusted basis by 2023." PortlandINNO
"Vacasa is an international vacation rental management company based in Portland, Oregon. It provides property management services for over 30,000 vacation rentals in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. Vacasa manages properties in 34 U.S. states." Vacasa.com
"Vacasa's performance is yet another indicator of the strength of the short-term vacation rental sector and, in turn, VAYK's overall potential to rapidly grow by empowering a larger population of participants to enter the market as short-term vacation rental property operators," said VAYK CEO Bill Justice.
VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators.
VAYK plans to soon release a new version of its award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application and integrate the new version with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses. Cryptocurrency holders will have a redeemable economic interest in the short-term vacation rental business.
To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
