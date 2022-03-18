Global Marketplace and Outsourcing Provider 1840 & Company to Aid Ukrainian Freelancers and Halt Operations in Russia & Belarus

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1840 & Company (www.1840andco.com), a global vetted freelance marketplace and outsourcing company, has announced that they are immediately rolling out several new measures to aid and show support for Ukrainian freelancers and the Ukrainian community. Furthermore, the company has decided to immediately suspend all operations in Russia and Belarus.

"We are deeply saddened and concerned for our Ukrainian freelancers, and we resolutely stand with the Ukrainian people against Russia's unprovoked war," says Bryan DiGiorgio, CEO and Founder. The company is headquartered in Kansas, USA, with one of its hubs in Ukraine.

"While we know that substantial donations are going towards those that cannot work, our efforts are to assist the hundreds of thousands of capable displaced Ukrainians back to work from whatever country they refuge to support themselves and their family. Although we are a humble, boutique marketplace and outsourcing company, we will do all we can to help support the Ukrainian community and will now provide displaced Ukrainians with a 10% increase in their base compensation. This increase will be for the rest of 2022 and the increase will not be passed on to our clients."

In addition to giving Ukrainians a 10% increase in base compensation, the company will:

Halt all operations in Russia and Belarus to boycott Putin's unlawful attack on Ukraine

Expedite early payout for Ukrainian freelancers so they can withdraw their earnings as soon as possible

Offer dedicated support to Ukrainian freelancers to assist and help keep them working as much as they possibly can

Highlight and feature Ukrainian freelancers who are ready and able to work for 1840 clients

Show support for Ukraine on their social media profiles

1840 & Company recognizes there are certain limitations due to client criteria and online access that need to be met by an individual. They are seeking partners in the area of localized facilities and computer equipment within Eastern European Countries to support individuals without access to space and/or technology. Additionally, 1840 & Company suggests any client seeking to support their effort should contact them through the company website at www.1840andco.com.

According to a 2018 survey by the International Labor Organization, there are over 500,000 Ukrainians registered on freelancing platforms and an Oxford report found that the country is the world's seventh-largest supplier of online labor. The entire team at 1840 & Company is heartbroken and appalled with the horrific invasion of Ukraine and stands with the world in support of the talented and hardworking Ukrainian people. #StandWithUkraine

For additional information or to make a press inquiry, please call Jay Douglas at (913) 213-3650 or send an email to jayd@1840andco.com.

