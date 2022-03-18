BC Tech Association appoints Jason Macdonnell, President of TELUS Security and Automation, to board of BC Tech Association

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Macdonnell, President of Smart Security & Automation at TELUS, has joined the Board of the BC Tech Association. At TELUS, Jason leads the team responsible for the strategy and implementation of smart security and automation systems for homes and businesses. Since joining TELUS in 2002, Jason has held a variety of key leadership roles in marketing, operations, field services, organizational change, and acquisitions. Jason's passion for technology and business transformation is foundational to championing his team to bring TELUS' world-class networks and services to Canadians to make our homes, businesses, and communities safer, sustainable and more effective.



"TELUS has a long-standing belief in integrating social purpose in everything that we do. Leveraging our world-leading technology, customer service, and compassion, we know that we can deliver remarkable human outcomes," said Jason Macdonnell, President of Security and Automation at TELUS. "I've seen firsthand the impact our PureFibre Internet, 5G, and automation technologies can have on changing lives, and that's why I am thrilled to join the BC Tech Association Board of Directors. I look forward to using my experience to help the tech community accelerate growth across the province."

"Jason brings real enthusiasm for our member growth and success mission and we're excited at what he will contribute to the Board and organization," welcomed Dan Box, Vice President, Strategic Growth, EA Sports and Chair of the Board.

"BC Tech's Board is the ultimate C-Council where key leaders in BC's tech sector come together to envision the future of our industry. We are continuously recruiting for our Board and encourage ambitious tech leaders to join our mission," said Jill Tipping, CEO of BC Tech Association.

In total, the BC Tech board consists of 17 B.C. tech leaders with a wide-range of expertise and governance experience. The BC Tech board of directors exceeds the goals outlined in the Government of Canada's 50-30 Challenge to achieve gender parity and significant representation of under-represented groups.

The full list of directors is available at: https://wearebctech.com/who-we-are/board-of-directors/

About the BC Tech Association

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in British Columbia, and we're dedicated to turning startups into scaleups. Our work accelerates growth by helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, acquire new customers, and access capital. Tech is a key industry for BC's future and builds resiliency in every sector. Today, every company is a tech company.

About TELUS

TELUS TTU is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International TIXT is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bruce Claggett

Switchboard PR

(604) 996-2256

media@wearebctech.com