SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (SMKG:OTCQB) Production Deployments In South East Asia, LATAM & India Are Now Available To Channel Partners & Financial Institutions

New York, NY, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Company OTCQB is pleased to announce that production installations of its Paytech Enterprise applications on Cloud infrastructure have been established for several Countries. This applies to the company's IP portfolio including Marketplace technologies with embedded Blockchain, NFT, Crypto Issuing and Cross-border Payment Rails.



The company has ongoing commitments with several Partners to expand its portfolio installation in Africa and estimated production is targeted for May 2022. This includes one MSB network of 16 of 54 African Countries and the 2nd MSB network with over 12 bringing our payment coverage to over 28 of 54 Countries.

Furthermore, management is pleased to mention that SMKG:OTCQB has been shortlisted in 4 Countries in top 5 of Fintech offering categories, which will be announced by the FI's and Member committees on the respective announcement dates and be published on the company's website as well.

The CEO of SMKG:OTCQB, Massimo Barone, stated, "We are pleased to announce that production operations have been established for multiple Countries; this includes South East Asia, LATAM, India with Africa underway. Although we faced challenges because of regulatory displacements that required a longer than normal time, we are positioned now to activate clients in production and offer our partner channel distributors a global infrastructure in Payment Tech and Payment Rails unmatchable by any ecosystem provider globally.

"Our book of MSB contracts continues to grow, including the number of Merchants and their Customers. The move into production and meeting regulatory compliance throughout 2020/21 is a measure of the complexity FI's and Regulators had to deal with. This also includes merchant accreditation approvals with financial institutions as a critical part of the delivery process and journey. The robust demand and adoption of Blockchain and Crypto Currencies has an underlying risk that FI's and Governments have to deal with despite the huge adoption by individuals and businesses. This same opportunity is a caveat which can delay or ultimately create uncertainty the Financial Underwriters may not want as a risk."