DEADLINE ALERT for MP, TASK, CRNC, AFRM: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

MP Materials Corp. MP

Class Period: May 1, 2020 – February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FVAC had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (2) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the Business Combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, among other things, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (3) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-Business Combination were overstated; (4) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (5) MP Materials' ore at Mountain Pass was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

TaskUs, Inc. TASK

Class Period: June 11, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than Defendants represented and Defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) Defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cerence Inc. CRNC

Class Period: February 8, 2021 – February 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022

Shareholders with $400,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) that Defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

Class Period: February 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company's Tweet contained only selected metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results, which caused investors to believe that the Company had performed better than it actually did; (2) the Tweet omitted material details, including that Affirm's quarterly loss was $0.57 per share, which was necessary in order to make the statement made not misleading; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

