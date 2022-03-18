Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO)

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming April 25, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos" or the "Company") GATO: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering") conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you suffered a loss on your Gatos investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/gatos-silver-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In October 2020, Gatos conducted its IPO, selling approximately 24,644,500 shares of common stock at a price of $7.00 per share.

On January 25, 2022, after the market closed, Gatos Silver revealed that "there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico' with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of the mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $7.02, or 69%, to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, Gatos shares were trading as low as $3.20 per share, a nearly 54% decline from the $7.00 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO and/or Gatos securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 25, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

