Amid Adversity in NAND Supply, ATP Launches Additional 3D TLC Product Line with Ample Supply Support

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Electronics, the global leader in specialized storage and memory solutions, introduces its latest line of M.2 2280 NVMe solid state drives (SSDs) built on 3D triple level cell (TLC) NAND flash: the N750Pi Series, which is configured as pseudo single level cell (pSLC) and the N650Si/Sc Series in native TLC. These SSDs use a new die package to surmount the endurance and write performance challenges of 3D TLC NAND flash and to meet the stringent requirements of write-intensive industrial and embedded applications.



Supply Assurance

ATP has always worked with its key suppliers with long-term planning and commitment to ensure supply continuity to support the mass production ramp for the latest NVMe offerings and other recently launched TLC NAND-based product lines.

"With all the supply challenges over the past couple years, we have heavily invested in and improved our approach to working with our supply base in general," said Jeff Hsieh, ATP Senior Vice President. "Suppliers are looking for predictability and commitment, especially amidst an atmosphere where overbooking is prevalent. While we have always been oriented towards establishing long-term relationships, we are further strengthening this strategy to ensure supply stability for the long haul. By aligning specific key items such as NAND with long-term agreements, we are confident that we will be able to support key growth areas such as TLC-based SSDs despite the current or future industry turbulence."

N750Pi Series SSDs are configured in full-drive pSLC mode with capacities from 40 to 320 GB. Their sustained sequential write performance can reach over 2000 MB/s. The new die package prolongs lifespan to near-SLC levels with 54% higher endurance compared with other TLC-based NVMe SSDs.

"ATP's new full-drive pSLC N750Pi Series SSDs deliver impressive sustained sequential write performance," said Chris Lien, Head of ATP's Embedded SSD Business Unit.

"Sustained performance is the average, real-world, steady speed that our drives can run for extended periods of time. This is a more realistic gauge especially for write-intensive industrial/embedded applications that require reliable, uninterrupted operation. Depending on drive capacity, these new SSDs deliver maximum sustained sequential write performance of over 2000 MB/s, which is far above industry standards."

N750Pi SSDs are configured entirely in pSLC mode, resulting in capacities lower than typical TLC drives but delivering higher reliability and longer service life.

N650Si/Sc Series SSDs operate in native TLC flash. They perform reliably and extend endurance by 66% more than other TLC drives. Available in higher capacities from 120 to 960 GB, these drives have close to multi-level cell (MLC) TBW ratings.

Reliability Features

Tested and Validated for Compliance. The N750Pi and N650Si/Sc SSDs have been tested and validated by the following ULINK DriveMaster Test Suites: ULINK NVMe Protocol, Regression, and TCG Opal Compliance.





I-Temp Support. The N750Pi and N650Si/Sc SSDs support industrial temperature (I-Temp), allowing them to operate reliably from -40°C to 85°C, while N650Sc SSDs are support commercial temperature (C-Temp) ranges from 0°C to 70°C.





MCU-Based Power Loss Protection. Models with power loss protection (PLP) mechanism provides an extra layer of reliability, combining hardware and firmware solutions to protect both data and storage device.





Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) Security. N650Si/Sc SSDs are optionally available as SEDs. They comply with TCG Opal 2.0 specifications and provide self-encryption capabilities with hardware AES-256 XTS engine for secure storage without performance trade-off.





N650Si/Sc SSDs are optionally available as SEDs. They comply with TCG Opal 2.0 specifications and provide self-encryption capabilities with hardware AES-256 XTS engine for secure storage without performance trade-off. LDPC. A proprietary 2 KB codeword Low-Density Parity-Check (LDPC) ECC enhances the endurance and data retention of 3D TLC NAND.

For more information on these products, visit: https://www.atpinc.com/products/list/industrial-ssds



About ATP

ATP Electronics ("ATP") has dedicated 30 years of manufacturing excellence as the premier provider of memory and NAND flash storage products for rigorous embedded/industrial/automotive applications. As the "Global Leader in Specialized Storage and Memory Solutions," ATP is known for its expertise in thermal and high-endurance solutions. ATP is committed to delivering add-on value, differentiation and best TCO for customers. A true manufacturer, ATP manages every stage of the manufacturing process to ensure quality and product longevity. ATP upholds the highest standards of corporate social responsibility by ensuring sustainable value for workers, the environment, and business throughout the global supply chain. For more information on ATP Electronics, please visit www.atpinc.com or contact us at info@atpinc.com.

