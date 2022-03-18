NSAV Announces Listing of its NSBC Token on VAEX Exchange

London, England, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. NSAV, a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the listing of its NSBC Token on Korean based, VAEX Cryptocurrency Exchange https://vaex.tech/en_US/.VAEX is a Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) regulated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The NSBC Token commenced trading on the VAEX Exchange at 9:00 AM EST this morning.
The NSBC is the native token for the NSAVDEX Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange and is powered by OKEx Chain Protocol. OKEx https://www.okex.com/ Exchange ranks third in terms of 24 hour trading volume for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchanges https://coinranking.com/exchange/hUlMcwWZp_+okex. The NSBC is a utility token, whose primary functions are yield farming and staking, plus a variety of additional functions
After the recent trendsetting accomplishments by Uniswap https://uniswap.org/, NSAV management believes now is the perfect time to list its DEX Native Token on the VAEX Exchange. Uniswap, the globe's largest Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, had its Native Token (UNI) hit $140 in market capitalization only 7 hours after its launch. Recently, UNI reached a market capitalization of over $15 billion and a new all-time high of over $26.00.
Min Jae-sung, Chief Executive Officer of VAEX stated, "We are thrilled and honored to be able to work with NSAV's management and I was extremely impressed with their skill set and vision in the blockchain world. VAEX is regulated in the UAE and is a full service CEX in Korea."
Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, "We are excited to list our NSBC token on the VAEX Exchange today. We wish to thank the team at Silverbear Capital for their assistance in fast-tracking this listing. We also look forward to enhancing the services on our DEX Exchange."
About NSAV:
NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.
For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com
The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech
The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com
The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://ex.nsavexchange.com/main
The NSAV CEX Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavcex
The NSAVDEX 1 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home
The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/
The NSAV NFT Marketplace website can be accessed at https://nsavnft.com/
The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/
The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/
The NSAVDEX Exchange Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg
Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/, a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.
Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/.
Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.
Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com
