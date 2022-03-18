New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Cell Culture and 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245875/?utm_source=GNW



The global 3D Cell Culture & 3D Bioprinting market was valued at US$ xx bn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The rising demand for new drugs development, 3D bioprinting for organ transplanting, rising stem cell research is a major driver propelling the market growth. Growing use of 3D cell culture model in cancer research, 3D bioprinting for drug discovery and development in pharmaceutics, 3D bioprinting for animal-free meat emerging economies are some of the major factors that boost the Global 3D Cell Culture & 3D Bioprinting Market.



How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the 3D Cell Culture & 3D Bioprinting Market?



The COVID-19 pandemic has a significant negative impact on the 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting market globally. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 led to international border controls, country-wide lockdowns, pharmaceutical manufacturing restrictions & limitations. This pandemic has hampered the production and distribution of 3D Cell Culture & 3D bioprinting technologies.



COVID-19 would undoubtedly have an effect on chronic and infectious diseases patients and their care for the near future. Creating support networks for physicians and patients will help to break down walls and provide patients with appropriate access to potentially life-saving services.



What are the current market drivers?



Rising Development for New Drug Development



Rise in demand for drug development is expected to propel the demand for 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting. According to the WHO, the prevalence of chronic illness cases is expected to increase by 57%, with higher illness cases in low- & middle-income nations. Additionally, the outbreak of pandemics in the current & past such as COVID19, SARS, Ebola, MERS, and H1N1 have added to the upsurge in drug development and vaccination.



Rising Stem Cell Research and 3D Bioprinting for Organ Transplanting

3D bioprinting for organ transplant, rising stem cell research and use of 3D cell culture model in cancer research is further driving the market adoption. Pharmaceutical companies like Corning Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, and Lonza Group are constantly investing in 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting to enhance the market growth. Also, the rising number of patients with chronic diseases along with growing healthcare awareness is projected to boost the demand for 3D cell culture & 3D bioprinting.



Where are the market opportunities?



Developing Biocompatible and Printable Biomaterials



The day-to-day increased demand in the medical field for the bio alternatives that could be able to perform the living activities of bodily organs has raised the interest of the researchers to design novel biomaterials. So, market leaders are drifting from conventional techniques to the innovative and enhanced techniques, thereby developing the biocompatible and printable biomaterials.

3D Bioprinting for Animal-Free Meat



Organoids developed from pluripotent stem cells or adult stem cells are three-dimensional cell cultures possessing certain key characteristics of their organ counterparts, and they can mimic certain biological developmental processes of organs in vitro. Therefore, they have promising applications in drug screening, disease modeling, and regenerative repair of tissues and organs. The combination of bioprinting and organoids with a focus on structure and function can facilitate further development of real organs.



Competitive Landscape



The major players operating in the inflammatory bowel disease drugs market are Corning Inc., Thermi Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, Lonza Group AG, Reprocell Inc., Organovo Inc., Cellink, Aspect Biosystems, EnvisionTEC, and Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. These leading players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new drugs launch. For instance, October 2020, Merck collaborated with D1Med, a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical start-up precision-medical company, to accelerate production of D1Med's 3D cell culture technology applications used in the drug discovery process.



