Model Based Enterprise (MBE) Market Report 2022-2032

Model-based enterprise (MBE) is a one of the part of engineering strategy, that targets to clarify designing and modelling of the manufacturing process with the usage of a 3-dimensional model-based definition (MBD). This includes all the product and manufacturing information related to manufacturing the product. The major benefit of MBE is that it substitutes costly, and inefficient paper-based 2D drawing systems. Further, MBE offers better efficiency, reduced costs, and produce excellent quality products. The Wide industrial applications of Model Based Enterprise across automotive, aerospace & defense, power & energy, construction, retail, food and beverage, Oil & Gas, and others have contributed towards the growth of the market. In addition, the integration of IoT and Cloud based platform in MBE offering value-based services to the end customers have enhanced the global MBE market. However, the cost and complexity factors associated with the Model Based enterprise are expected to restrict the growth of the market.



Rising Adoption of Digital Technologies in Design and Manufacturing



The new generation of smart manufacturing machines are connected to wireless networks and are ready to receive input and broadcast feedback. The data exchanges between machine to machine and machine to the application are possible. Virtual prototyping is software-based modelling of a system, simulation and visualization of its behaviour in real-world operating conditions, and refining its design via a repetitive process. Building and testing a virtual prototype is cost-effective as construction and testing are efficient and it reduces the need for a huge number of hardware prototypes, thereby saves significant resources and time.



Emergence of Model Based Enterprises in Automobile Industry



The model-based design prioritizes the functionality of the component and assesses its integration into a larger system during different stages of development, long before the creation of the prototype. Model-based design increases productivity, decreases development time and cost, makes it possible to make major changes late in the development process, allows consistent documentation and implementation, provides higher reliability, and allows technology reuse. Integration of PLM data with the design review tool accelerates the automotive design reviews. With the increasing pressure on the automobile industry to move to green energy sources, many automotive companies are developing electric and hydrogen vehicles. Moreover, autonomous and connected vehicles development is also being expedited by many tech companies and automobile companies.



North America



North America is the highest revenue contributor in the global Model Based Enterprise Market in 2020. It has accounted for US$ xx Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx% in the forecast timeline.



Integration of Various Technologies Propelled the Growth of the Model-Based Enterprise



The early adoption of the advanced technologies, rising number of market players across the region, and the increasing adoption of digitalization are driving the MBE market in North America. Digitalization, according to Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, enables for the collection of data that may be used to uncover efficiency in existing operations, reduce downtime, and monitor and guide production activity. The integration of various technologies such as Digital twin and Digital thread has propelled the growth of the model-based enterprise in the North America Market. Furthermore, the investment, development and the various merger and acquisition related activities in the region creates new space in for the MBE market in the region.



The U.S.



Significant Number of Market Players Adopting PLM Technologies



The U.S. is the highest revenue contributing country in the global MBE market in 2021. The U.S. Model Based Enterprise market is valued at US$ xx Mn in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$ xx Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The PLM integrator companies are majorly from the U.S. The companies have shown tremendous profit level due to the adoption of PLM into their process. Manufacturers can undertake quick design study and assess feasibility in the production process using the complete and integrated tools. This, in turn, aids automakers in lowering ownership costs, upgrading systems to stay up with evolving technology, and facilitating cross-functional and cross-discipline collaboration. In power and energy sector, the companies in the USA, have mutually collaborated between engineering companies that plans, designs and develop plants, construction companies that build structures and assemble machinery, plant owners who produce electricity. Such factors are estimated to augment the Model Based Enterprise in the country in the assessed timeline.



India

Digitalization Has Taken India to the Next Level in Terms of Technology Adoption



India is expected to grow at the highest rate and it is anticipated to create the highest opportunity in the Model Based Enterprise market. The digitalization has taken India to the next level in terms of technology adoption. There opportunities for aerospace and defense in India for implementing Industry 4.0 and digitization due to the beneficial policies of Indian government. Also, the digital campaign launched by the Indian government has improved the technological infrastructure in the country. Further, as part of its transformation, the Indian food and beverage industry is implementing digitization, cloud analytics, real-time monitoring, virtual commissioning, and digital twinning. Such adoption of industrial digitalization is propelling the Indian Model Based Enterprise market.



Solution

Optimized Solutions Offered by the Model-Based Enterprise to The Organizations



In terms of Offering, the solution segment dominates the global Model Based Enterprise market. It has accounted for 34.0% market share in 2021. Solutions of model-based enterprise help companies to gain efficiency in design, analysis, simulation, and visualization. The process transformation solution has become easy due to the optimized solutions offered by the model-based enterprise to the organizations. Example, Siemens offers systems that include a virtual representation of the product, complete drawings, geometric tolerances, and product production data. From engineering through downstream, the virtual model can be used for quality inspection, production definition, and after-market spare parts definition. Wipro delivers model-based corporate transformation solutions by assessing maturity, providing appropriate strategy, and aligning a roadmap to their business goals, such as faster time-to-market and higher contribution margin.



By Offering

• Solution

• Software



By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-Premise



By Application

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Construction

• Retail

• Power & Energy

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Heavy Machineries

• Electronics

• Others



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of APAC



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



MEA

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA



