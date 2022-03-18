ATP Flight School and Spirit Airlines Award $20,000 Pilot Training Scholarship During Women in Aviation Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spirit Charitable Foundation and ATP Flight School, on behalf of the ATP Alumni Association, have awarded a $20,000 training scholarship to an aspiring airline pilot, Kayce Sorbello, during the 2022 International Women in Aviation Conference.

Originally from St. Louis, Kayce Sorbello started her journey towards becoming a professional pilot in August 2021 at ATP's Raleigh-Durham location. A driven female aviator, Kayce overcame childhood struggles and hardships to pursue her passion for aviation, becoming the first pilot in her family. During college, she uncovered her second passion - humanitarian aid - while working with two community-based projects in Uganda and Sierra Leone. "I have every intention of using my skills in aviation to benefit others," said Kayce. "While my current goal is to spend a majority of my career as an airline pilot, I also hope to maintain proficiency in general aviation and volunteer with organizations that are dedicated to supporting both domestic and international communities in need." Having earned her commercial pilot certificate in February, Kayce is nearly complete with the Airline Career Pilot Program and is now at ATP's CFI Academy training to become a flight instructor.

"Kayce represents the best of the aviation community, whose story, determination, and drive to help others will be an inspiration to many young females aspiring to follow in her steps," said Chris Carey, Director of the ATP Alumni Association. "It is an honor to partner with the Spirit Charitable Foundation and present this scholarship to Kayce on behalf of the ATP Alumni Association."

"Being able to contribute to the growth of aspiring female pilots like Kayce is at the heart of our mission to invest in education," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of The Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand for Spirit Airlines. "Kayce's resilience is an inspiration to all of us, and we're honored to be partnering with the ATP Alumni Association to help advance her career, which we're confident will be a meaningful one."

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For over 35 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training and supplying pilots to airlines. atpflightschool.com

About ATP Alumni Association

The ATP Alumni Association brings together and advocates for ATP Flight School graduates, proudly recognizing their success and contributions to the aviation community. The association does not ask membership fees or dues and is open to all graduates of ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program. ATP has become the most respected flight school in the country, thanks to the success of its 20,000-plus graduates. The association's mission is to give back, support, and express appreciation to these alumni. atpalumni.org

