ATP Flight School and Spirit Airlines Award $20,000 Pilot Training Scholarship During Women in Aviation Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spirit Charitable Foundation and ATP Flight School, on behalf of the ATP Alumni Association, have awarded a $20,000 training scholarship to an aspiring airline pilot, Kayce Sorbello, during the 2022 International Women in Aviation Conference.
Originally from St. Louis, Kayce Sorbello started her journey towards becoming a professional pilot in August 2021 at ATP's Raleigh-Durham location. A driven female aviator, Kayce overcame childhood struggles and hardships to pursue her passion for aviation, becoming the first pilot in her family. During college, she uncovered her second passion - humanitarian aid - while working with two community-based projects in Uganda and Sierra Leone. "I have every intention of using my skills in aviation to benefit others," said Kayce. "While my current goal is to spend a majority of my career as an airline pilot, I also hope to maintain proficiency in general aviation and volunteer with organizations that are dedicated to supporting both domestic and international communities in need." Having earned her commercial pilot certificate in February, Kayce is nearly complete with the Airline Career Pilot Program and is now at ATP's CFI Academy training to become a flight instructor.
"Kayce represents the best of the aviation community, whose story, determination, and drive to help others will be an inspiration to many young females aspiring to follow in her steps," said Chris Carey, Director of the ATP Alumni Association. "It is an honor to partner with the Spirit Charitable Foundation and present this scholarship to Kayce on behalf of the ATP Alumni Association."
"Being able to contribute to the growth of aspiring female pilots like Kayce is at the heart of our mission to invest in education," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of The Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand for Spirit Airlines. "Kayce's resilience is an inspiration to all of us, and we're honored to be partnering with the ATP Alumni Association to help advance her career, which we're confident will be a meaningful one."
About ATP Flight School
ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For over 35 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training and supplying pilots to airlines. atpflightschool.com
About ATP Alumni Association
The ATP Alumni Association brings together and advocates for ATP Flight School graduates, proudly recognizing their success and contributions to the aviation community. The association does not ask membership fees or dues and is open to all graduates of ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program. ATP has become the most respected flight school in the country, thanks to the success of its 20,000-plus graduates. The association's mission is to give back, support, and express appreciation to these alumni. atpalumni.org
Media Contact
Michael Arnold
Director of Marketing
ATP Flight School
904-595-7950
pr@atpflightschool.com
Related Images
Image 1: Kayce Sorbello receiving $20,000 scholarship from ATP and Spirit (photo Andrew Zaback/WAI)
Image 2: ATP student Kayce Sorbello receives $20,000 scholarship at WAI conference (photo Andrew Zaback/WAI)
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.