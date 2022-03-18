Crypto Company Jacy Plans to Revolutionize the Way People Connect and Share in the Digital World

Miami, Florida, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacy, an innovative crypto company that strives to bridge the gap between the physical and digital interactions people often experience each day, currently has some outstanding plans underway. The project started from a rug pull, where several investors came together and decided to take things over while migrating to a safe contract using their own funds. The group of investors who've migrated together consists of skilled traders and experienced IT professionals living in several places worldwide, including the United States, Canada, and France. Because of the cohesive collaborations amongst group members, Jacy is slated to become the next big thing in the crypto space.

Get a sneak peak at the upcoming App - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyHTYN2-uos



A Community-Centered Token Designed to Change Lives for the Better





Jacy stands behind its desire to humanize the digital world while focusing on building a powerful and solid community of investors and supporters and performing charity work to help those who are less fortunate. Users can connect with others from around the world while participating in games, enjoying entertainment opportunities, and receiving valuable knowledge on the blockchain and what it has to offer.

As a fully transparent organization, team members from Jacy are available in chat nearly 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to speak with community members and potential investors who may have questions to ask or feedback they'd like to share. Supporting the community, keeping members well-informed, and encouraging creativity while providing monetization opportunities is a top priority for the crypto company as it focuses on bringing innovation to the forefront.

While built on a solid foundation, the project aims to generate value for the community and investors while providing a way for people from all walks of life to begin creating and sharing, ultimately gaining opportunities to monetize their work and earn a profit from it. Furthermore, it provides a secure and welcoming space for everyone, including beginners learning to navigate the crypto space for the first time.

Combining the World of Crypto with the NFT Space

While focusing on bringing new life to the digital world and decentralized blockchain, Jacy plans to utilize the gaming entertainment space, providing players with new and exciting opportunities to come together while earning and exchanging assets on the blockchain. The developed space becomes a spot for all generations to play and enjoy themselves while socializing with others worldwide. In addition to gaming, the platform and home of Jacy token utility help combine crypto and the newly enhanced NFT space to create something spectacular. It's like nothing else in existence — a revolutionized system dedicated to teaching others about the blockchain while making it easy to share, trade, and explore new possibilities.

The team is currently building an app to operate as a complete, detailed ecosystem for all utilities, such as swap, stake, store, charity, graphs, news, and more. The app would allow users to access everything they want and need in one spot at their convenience, whether they're at home or traveling. Plans for opening an NFT museum are also in the works, which would involve the creation of incredible NFTs providing incentives and bonuses to investors to allow them to enjoy both digital and physical rewards in the real world.

Giving Back to the Community

While building a solid community is the priority, Jacy sees itself as more than just a crypto company or platform for the exchange of tokens. Team members take pride in giving back to the community with tokenomics that allow for a percentage of every transaction to accumulate into the charity wallet, building up in time to make many positive contributions. The team plans to host charity events each month throughout different countries across the globe to make a difference and genuinely make the world a better place, little by little. The community and team will have the chance to consider charitable causes of all kinds and vote on the monthly charity to help support those in need who benefit most from the monetary donations.

What to Expect of the Jacy Project in the Future

Jacy has defined itself as an organization focused on building a massive community of supportive individuals while giving back, educating others, and offering countless entertainment options, but there is much more to come. These are only a few of the many tasks in the works:

Lotteries - Team members will host lotteries with plans of giving away a minimum of one million dollars throughout this process.

- Team members will host lotteries with plans of giving away a minimum of one million dollars throughout this process. New Assets - Adding tangible assets outside the company to increase its earnings while helping investors generate passive income. The objective is to help return added value to the project and the community to help members earn big and enjoy significant monetary rewards.

- Adding tangible assets outside the company to increase its earnings while helping investors generate passive income. The objective is to help return added value to the project and the community to help members earn big and enjoy significant monetary rewards. Strengthened Metaverse - The goal is to enhance the metaverse and continue hosting assets for projects while providing community members with the support they need and deserve in this open, exciting space.

- The goal is to enhance the metaverse and continue hosting assets for projects while providing community members with the support they need and deserve in this open, exciting space. More Content - Despite building socials and connecting with thousands of people, Jacy's team plans to create more content to reach a broader audience while on the quest to position itself in a league of its own. Expanding their reach through quality content allows new members to get into the world of crypto with ease.

While the project is relatively new, having existed for the past two months, the team has worked feverishly to build the socials, lock all the liquidity and tokens, complete a Certik audit, and host various charity events. They're now working on building the updated app that community members will have the chance to test out before everyone else. Having completed all steps in Phase 1 and several steps in Phase 2 and Phase 3, Jacy's team of project developers, moderators, and advisors looks forward to reaching impressive goals. The next steps involve launching the NFT platform, increasing the number of holders, and integrating the latest cutting-edge features on the mobile app.

Jacy's revolutionary platform provides new and exciting opportunities and ways for people to engage with one another while sharing creations, connecting, and earning from their artwork. Users can play games, network with others, invest in tokens, and even learn more about the crypto space in a secure environment that regularly gives back to its community.

Join the community:

Telegram: https://t.me/+kccpVgnjCYQ3NjM5

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JacyToken

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/jacytoken

Web: https://jacytoken.io/

Jacy contact@jacytoken.io