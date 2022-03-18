New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Its 318th Broadcast, 8 Interviews, Airing Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10–11 AM ET

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated TV show this Sunday, March 20, 2022, airing 10–11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 318th TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses' representatives:

1). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s SWISF SWIS GDT interview (NASDAQ) with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Zebec's ZBC/USD ($ZBC) interviews with Mr. Sam Thapaliya, Founder, and Mr. Simon Babakhain, Head of Growth.

3). Epazz, Inc.'s EPAZ interview, Mr. Michael Manahan, Vice-president Communications.

4). Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.'s GTVH interview with Mr. Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO.

5). Sibannac, Inc.'s SNNC interview with Mr. David Mersky, CEO.

6). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s SWISF SWIS GDT interview (NYSE) with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7). Starfleet Innotech, Inc.'s SFIO interview with Mr. Mark Epifano, CEO.

8). Sekur's® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division), The "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. SWISF SWIS GDT, arrives on-set at Nasdaq Marketplace for his New to The Street TV interview with Anchor Jane King. Alain talks about the Sekur product lines and brands and how they are available for businesses and individuals. Companies and individuals receive secure and private Sekur software products for a reasonable subscription fee . Subscribers' emails, text messages, voice and video conferences, file sharing, document management, and password protections remain encrypted using its proprietary technology. The Company's cybersecurity solutions and servers are wholly owned and maintained with no third-party contracts, no open-source codes, and no data mining, operating its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. Alain states that about 94% of hacks come from unsecured open-source email platforms. Sekur is a closed-loop encrypted email service that significantly diminishes the likelihood of a hack occurring. Alain gives his opinion about the recent Swiss Government's freezing of Russian assets due to its war with Ukraine. He explains Switzerland's constitution provision on privacy rights and how they significantly differ from the US. Touted as the "King of Privacy," GlobeXData's Sekur suite of products provides an immediate solution for the prevention of hackers.

Mr. Sam Thapaliya, Founder, and Mr. Simon Babakhain, Head of Growth at Zebec ZBC/USD ($ZBC) , appear on New to The Street with their live Nasdaq Marketplace interviews with TV Anchor Jane King. Zebec is a start-up cryptocurrency company, creating efficient money transfer protocols on the Solana blockchain . As a community-controlled ecosystem, its members can determine the effectiveness and efficiencies of different money transfers. Sam explains how the idea developed based on the inefficiencies associated with legacy payroll payouts. $ZBC can offer a payroll solution in real-time versus the regular bi-monthly or monthly payrolls, typically for payments to workers. Simon explains that this unique real-time solution can provide businesses and other enterprises a competitive advantage to attract and retain must-needed employees. The Company recently raised $7M in its token sale. The future is looking bright for $ZBC as an innovator in payrolls solutions and other financial payment solution platforms, increasing the efficiencies associated with the economic term "Time Value of Money."

New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King sits down with Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications at Ep a zz, Inc. EPAZ for his in-person Nasdaq Marketplace interview. Epazz is a blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions provider. Mike explains the most recent example of taking a legacy product and marring it with Epazz's specialized software and hardware solutions: the drone industry. The Company's ZenaDrone 100 UAV, recently unveiled in February 2022 at the UMEX Unmanned Aerial System exhibit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, allows businesses to use drones for everyday business tasks. Mike gives two splendid examples of "HOW" the ZenaDrone works within the agricultural and utility industries. Using AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) with a headset in the Metaverse, EPAZ can provide a user experience and interface to improve efficiencies, effectiveness, and safety concerns. Soon the Company will launch its DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Office with individual avatar creations for VR office meetings or conferences.

New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King's interview with Mr. Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO at Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. GTVH. The Company is a multi-faceted vertically integrated entity with businesses in CBD, entertainment, food/beverage, and technologies. After an exhausting 6-months on accounting restatements for all its 11 subsidiaries, Steffan explains the significance of the Company to be able to get fully audited. The Company expects to become a fully-reporting US SEC company with its sights on its stock becoming traded on a senior stock exchange, NASDAQ, or NYSE. The Company's music venues, CBD products, wine, and other verticals are now ready to be fully revealed to both industry participants and investors. Each subsidiary has its operations, but numerous synergies are present for different product and service collaborations. Steffan gives his short and long-term projections on company operations and believes that its stock price should respond accordingly to upside growth at GTVH.

This week Mr. David Mersky, CEO, Sibannac, Inc. SNNC, is back on the New to The Street TV Show, talking with Anchor Jane King. David gives viewers an update on the Company's wellness brands, new products for sleeping and immunities, and the Campusco.com platform. Coca-Cola, other Fortune 100 companies, and other entities utilize the CampusCo platforms for product innovations and evolutions on the marketability of both established and newly launched brands. Sleeping issues in humans remains a reason for poor health. David explains a new mask product they are working on through a "Letter of Intent" with sleep fitness innovator SOMO . Based on the Yin Tang pressure point, this patent-pending technology, in clinical tests, shows to induce calmness, reduce stress, and induce sleepiness. Currently, the sleep market is around $430B internationally and approximately $15B in the US. David talks about another new development product, a copper-infused, one-of-a-kind product called "Copper 1." In early trial results, Copper 1 shows to help generate immunity responsiveness in the body. SNNC expects to create a copper supplement and apply for FDA drug approvals for consumers. Another product in development for immunity is a vaccine based on the vegetation properties of lettuce. Viewers can expect to see David back in upcoming interviews, giving more updates on SNNC.

A second interview, on-set at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. SWISF SWIS GDT, talks to New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King. Excited to be at the New York Stock Exchange, Alain explains the Company's Sekur® solutions to prevent hacks. With cybersecurity options for emails, text messages, data securities, and password management, Sekur provides solutions for the growing cyber hacking problem. The Company's controlled and owned encryption technology is part of all Sekur product lines for businesses and individuals . A key beneficial technology built into the Sekur email is the SekurSend feature . A recipient that is not a Sekur subscriber can receive and send communications without the fear of becoming victimized by hackers. This Sekur feature is available in the subscribers' package for consumers and businesses alike for a monthly or yearly fee. 94% of hacking comes from an email breach. Using Sekur gives end-users confidence in not becoming hacked. Sekur does not use open public file services and open-source codes; the Company owns its servers, no third-party platforms, multiple data center redundancies, and no API (Application Program Interface). Alain explains that GlobeX Data does not have to comply with the 2018 US Cloud Act because the Company's business platform operates under Switzerland's constitutionally enacted very tough privacy laws.

Mr. Mark Epifano, CEO at Starfleet Innotech, Inc. SFIO, joins New to The Street TV's Anchor Jane King to update viewers about the Company. SFIO has three divisions , food/beverage, real estate, and technology, each growing in their respective markets. Mark talks about the Company's new real-estate development in the Philippines, a property centered around community wellness. The idea of providing a community with innovative technological and health/wellness base platforms continues to enthuse those looking for quality of life residences and vacation venues. These communities exist competitively in Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, but SFIO sees the Philippines as a tremendous growth market for these wellness community property developments. Health and wellness community developments are a growing trend, expecting to be a $105B US market in 2027. As the Company expands, grows, and looks at other innovative strategies, viewers can expect updated New to The Street TV interviews about SFIO ongoings.

The "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a GlobeX Data, Ltd division, talks with New to The Street TV Anchor Ana Berry. The Company is a leader in Swiss hosted private and secure communications and data management with a subscriber based Sekur product that can prevent hacking. Alain explains the most recent hack attack, malware loaded onto the DocuSign platform, which embeds itself onto a Microsoft email. Once again, open-source email platforms that share code are hackers' favorite targets. The Sekur email is now available for businesses, which allows for domain migration. You can use your business email and enjoy the many features for a monthly subscription fee which includes 100G of space. Business email addresses cost $10.00 per month, with additional business emails for $7.00, monthly, or yearly. The Company expects to launch the email app instead of the current web-based email platform. The app has no configuration setup and is easy to install and use. More third-party developers continue to use open-source codes for both established and new technological applications, making these apps easy access to more hacks. Alain reminds everyone about GlobeX Data's virtual vault of encryptions on all its Sekur products and how these features eliminate hack events. For regaining and protecting personal and business IT solutions, year-round, get the Sekur® email and messenger for only $7.00 (individual)/$10.00 (business) per month. Remember: What is your privacy worth?

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. SWISF SWIS GDT:

GlobeX Data, Ltd. SWISF SWIS GDT is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Zebec ZBC/USD ($ZBC) :

Zebec ZBC/USD ($ZBC) is a revolutionary DeFi technology that empowers real-time, frictionless, and continuous streams of payments. The automatic money streams made possible through Zebec allow businesses, employees, and consumers to completely reimagine how they pay, invest, and buy products or services. The protocol remains programmable and open to apps wanting to establish ongoing connections with user balances, payments, investments, and trading. As of today, 246 projects are on the platform - https://zebec.io/ .

About Epazz Inc. EPAZ:

Epazz, Inc. EPAZ is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, a cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real-time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to integrate into the Metaverse fully. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse - https://www.epazz.com/ .

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. GTVH:

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. GTVH is a multi-faceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries with an array of companies and services that provide synergistic benefits between these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, to acquire, and to do joint ventures with established entities within these business areas. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on various business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and services - https://www.goldentriangleinc.com/ .

About Sibannac, Inc. SNNC

Sibannac, Inc. SNNC is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next-generation wellness products, including Cannabidiol (CBD), Kratom, and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. The Company operates an FDA-registered facility, an entirely cGMP compliant food-grade facility. The Company is vertically integrated, with product design, manufacturing, sales, and marketing under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its brands from concept to distribution – http://www.snncinc.com/ and https://www.thecampusco.com/ .

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc. SFIO

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. SFIO is an asset management Company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines and a roadmap for further global expansion, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to maximize shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration - SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to building a thriving business ecosystem, with plans to up-list onto a significant stock exchange in the future - https://sfio.co.nz/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

