Latin America OTT TV and Video Market Report 2022: SVOD will Contribute $9.7 Billion by 2027

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 19 Latin American countries will double to $14 billion in 2027. This growth comes despite the poor economic situations in most countries.
SVOD will contribute $9.7 billion by 2027. From the $7 billion additional OTT revenues between 2021 and 2027, SVOD will provide $4.5 billion and AVOD $2.0 billion.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Latin America is usually the first stop in international expansion for the US-based SVOD platforms. How platforms adapt in the region acts as a template for further global expansion."
Seven US-based platforms [Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max] will account for 90% of the region's 145 million paying SVOD subscriptions by end-2027.
Published in March 2022, this 160-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report covers 19 countries.
The report comes in three parts:
- Insights: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 68-page PDF document.
- Outlook: Subscriber forecasts and bullet points for 19 countries in a visually-appealing 43-page PowerPoint document;
- Forecasts: Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
