Biotulin Finds Success in US Cosmetics Market

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is now an herbal alternative to botulinum toxin. Biotulin is considered the beauty secret of Hollywood stars and royals around the world. (Source: https://www.sheknows.com/living/articles/2501587/kate-middleton-meghan-markle-biotulin-gel)

How does Biotulin work?

The active ingredient Biotulin is comparable to Botulinum toxin treatments, but it is much less complicated to use because it is applied directly to the skin and not injected.

Crow's feet, wrinkles on the forehead, the glabella between the eyebrows, and nasolabial folds are made visibly smoother. Efficacy studies support this statement.

One of the main ingredients of Biotulin is spilanthol, a local anesthetic obtained from the extract of the plant Acmella Oleracea (paracress). It reduces muscle contraction, causing facial features to relax. Small wrinkles disappear, especially those around the eye area and between the eyebrows.

In addition, hyaluronic acid boosts the efficacy of Biotulin. Hyaluronic acid additionally plumps up the skin and supports the collagen and elastin fibers. Its visible skin tightening and smoothing effect is excellent and is immediately noticeable.

A third extract comes from Imperata Cylindrica, also known as blady grass. This plant grows in the very driest of South America's desert regions and is able to survive even on saline soils. This extract supplies the skin with moisture for up to 4 hours.

Biotulin is applied to the face as a soothing lotion. It is quickly absorbed, smoothing the skin to make it soft and supple. Unlike needle injections, it does not numb the face or restricts facial expressions. Facial features will still be reanimated and beautiful.

The result: within just 1 hour, visible wrinkles are naturally reduced. Always and at any time, because the gel can be applied several times a day and the effect lasts for at least 8 hours.

Biotulin is 100% vegan, for all skin types, paraben-free and cruelty-free. Biotulin is manufactured in Germany.

