ADHD Online to be Honored at the 18th Annual Michigan Celebrates Awards Gala

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADHD Online has been recognized as one of the 2022 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. ADHD Online will be acknowledged on stage at the in-person awards ceremony during the 18th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala on May 3, 2022.

Success is best when shared. The celebratory gala event will gather over 800 guests at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, to showcase the achievements of this year's award recipients.

"On behalf of everyone at ADHD Online, we're thrilled and honored to be a recipient of a Michigan Company to Watch award. We're thankful to Michigan Celebrates Small Business for recognizing the impact we have had in our community and across the state," ADHD Online CEO Zach Booker said. "ADHD Online was created to help the mental health community across the nation. Our assessment and treatment options provide easier access, faster service, and less expensive care for everyone without leaving their home."

Founded in 2018, ADHD Online is the fastest-growing healthcare company in Michigan. ADHD Online is a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The past six months have seen growth in patient panel size and overall revenue. ADHD Online is proud of its various in-state partnerships including Michigan State University Innovations, MI-SBDC, and The Right Place (Michigan Economic Development).

Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

"MCSB has always prided itself on its spirit of collaboration and celebration," said Jennifer Deamud, MCSB Board Chair. "We love seeing our awardees celebrating one another's success, and sharing in this amazing moment is each awardee's journey. It's true—success is best when it is shared."

Judges from economic and entrepreneurship development organizations annually select the winners. The judges evaluate the nominees' demonstration of intent and capacity to grow based on the following:

Employee or sales growth.

Exceptional entrepreneurial leadership.

Sustainable competitive advantage.

Other notable factors that showcase the company's success.

Michigan Celebrates annually receives over 550 nominations for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. In addition to a competitive landscape for this award, the businesses that are selected by the judges go through a rigorous due diligence process prior to the final decision.

Additional information and ticket information can be found at MichiganCelebrates.org.

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the belief that everyone should have access to a quality ADHD assessment regardless of who or where they are. Founders Zach Booker and Randy Duthler, MD, started the company with the hope to bring access to ADHD care to anyone who needed it without the high cost. To learn more about ADHD Online's assessment and care program, visit https://adhdonline.com.

Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) is a collaboration of trusted statewide founding organizations that offer resources for small businesses. Since 2005, Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards gala has placed a spotlight on how small businesses positively impact our communities and state. The MCSB organization is focused on supporting, promoting and celebrating small businesses in Michigan.

Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of the awards gala.

Contact Information:

Keith Boswell

VP of Marketing

kboswell@adhdonline.com

Related Images











Image 1: Michigan Celebrates Small Business









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment