ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

by Globe Newswire
March 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable April 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2022.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.69 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.84.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

         Distribution Details
  
Class A Share (XTD)$0.05000
  
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)$0.04375
  
Record Date:March 31, 2022
  
Payable Date:April 8, 2022
  

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases