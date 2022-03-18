ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

by Globe Newswire
March 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable April 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2022.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $22.42 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.92 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $32.34.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details
  
Class A Share (FTN)$0.12570
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A)$0.05625
Record Date:March 31, 2022
Payable Date:April 8, 2022

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372                        
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases